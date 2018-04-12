The Airway and Exercise, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 38-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: Exercise-Induced Airway Dysfunction in Athletes
Preface: Exercise and the Total Airway: A Call to Action
Mechanisms and Biomarkers of Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction
Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction and the Air We Breathe
Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction: Background, Prevalence, and Sport Considerations
Testing for Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction
Pharmacologic Strategies for Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm with a Focus on Athletes
Nonpharmacologic Strategies to Manage Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction
Exercise and Sinonasal Disease
Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction—An Overview
Working Towards a Common Transatlantic Approach for Evaluation of Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction
Speech-Language Pathology as a Primary Treatment for Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction
Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction and Performance Psychology: Using the Mind as a Diagnostic and Therapeutic Target
Surgical Intervention for Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction
Exertional Dyspnea and Excessive Dynamic Airway Collapse
The Future of Exertional Respiratory Problems: What Do We Know About the Total Airway Approach and What Do We Need to Know?
Food Allergy Point of Care Pearls
Description
This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, guest edited by Drs. J. Tod Olin and James H. Hull, is devoted to Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm and Laryngeal Disorders. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Exercise and the Airway: A Call to Action; Exercise and Sinonasal Disease; Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction History Background; Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction Diagnostics; Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction Speech Speech-language Interventions; Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction Performance Psychology Interventions; Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction Surgical Interventions; Excessive Dynamic Airways Collapse (EDAC); Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm Background Prevalence Sport Considerations; Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm Mechanism / Biomarkers; Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm and Environment; Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm Testing; Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm Pharm Therapies with an Eye Towards Athletes; Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm Non- Pharm; and The Future of EIB and Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction.
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 12th April 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780323583596
- 9780323583589
About the Authors
J. Olin Author
National Jewish Health
James Hull Author
Royal Brompton Hospital