The Airway and Exercise, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 38-2

Foreword: Exercise-Induced Airway Dysfunction in Athletes

Preface: Exercise and the Total Airway: A Call to Action

Mechanisms and Biomarkers of Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction

Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction and the Air We Breathe

Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction: Background, Prevalence, and Sport Considerations

Testing for Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction

Pharmacologic Strategies for Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm with a Focus on Athletes

Nonpharmacologic Strategies to Manage Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction

Exercise and Sinonasal Disease

Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction—An Overview

Working Towards a Common Transatlantic Approach for Evaluation of Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction

Speech-Language Pathology as a Primary Treatment for Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction

Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction and Performance Psychology: Using the Mind as a Diagnostic and Therapeutic Target

Surgical Intervention for Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction

Exertional Dyspnea and Excessive Dynamic Airway Collapse

The Future of Exertional Respiratory Problems: What Do We Know About the Total Airway Approach and What Do We Need to Know?

Food Allergy Point of Care Pearls