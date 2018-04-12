The Airway and Exercise, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583589, 9780323583596

The Airway and Exercise, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 38-2

1st Edition

Authors: J. Olin James Hull
eBook ISBN: 9780323583596
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583589
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th April 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Exercise-Induced Airway Dysfunction in Athletes

Preface: Exercise and the Total Airway: A Call to Action

Mechanisms and Biomarkers of Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction

Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction and the Air We Breathe

Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction: Background, Prevalence, and Sport Considerations

Testing for Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction

Pharmacologic Strategies for Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm with a Focus on Athletes

Nonpharmacologic Strategies to Manage Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction

Exercise and Sinonasal Disease

Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction—An Overview

Working Towards a Common Transatlantic Approach for Evaluation of Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction

Speech-Language Pathology as a Primary Treatment for Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction

Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction and Performance Psychology: Using the Mind as a Diagnostic and Therapeutic Target

Surgical Intervention for Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction

Exertional Dyspnea and Excessive Dynamic Airway Collapse

The Future of Exertional Respiratory Problems: What Do We Know About the Total Airway Approach and What Do We Need to Know?

Food Allergy Point of Care Pearls

Description

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, guest edited by Drs. J. Tod Olin and James H. Hull, is devoted to Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm and Laryngeal Disorders. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Exercise and the Airway: A Call to Action; Exercise and Sinonasal Disease; Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction History Background; Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction Diagnostics; Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction Speech Speech-language Interventions; Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction Performance Psychology Interventions; Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction Surgical Interventions; Excessive Dynamic Airways Collapse (EDAC); Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm Background Prevalence Sport Considerations; Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm Mechanism / Biomarkers; Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm and Environment; Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm Testing; Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm Pharm Therapies with an Eye Towards Athletes; Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm Non- Pharm; and The Future of EIB and Exercise-Induced Laryngeal Obstruction.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323583596
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323583589

About the Authors

J. Olin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

National Jewish Health

James Hull Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Brompton Hospital

