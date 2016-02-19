The Aesthetic Imperative: Relevance and Responsibility in Arts Education is a collection of papers that covers various concerns in assessment in the context of arts education. In the first chapters, the text examines the predicament of the arts. The next two chapters relate assessment in the context of esthetic education and evaluation in the arts. Chapter 4 talks about the assessment of esthetic developments in the visual mode. The fifth chapter details the importance of evaluating the quality of the test itself, while the sixth chapter covers the conflict between schools and art education. In Chapter 7, the book talks about treating English as an art. The eighth chapter discusses the relevance of art in education, while the ninth chapter provides a conclusive discussion on art education. The text will be of great interest to readers who are concerned with the status of art as part of a school curriculum.