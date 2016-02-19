The Aesthetic Imperative - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080267661, 9781483189901

The Aesthetic Imperative

1st Edition

Relevance and Responsibility in Arts Education

Editors: Malcolm Ross
eBook ISBN: 9781483189901
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 192
Description

The Aesthetic Imperative: Relevance and Responsibility in Arts Education is a collection of papers that covers various concerns in assessment in the context of arts education. In the first chapters, the text examines the predicament of the arts. The next two chapters relate assessment in the context of esthetic education and evaluation in the arts. Chapter 4 talks about the assessment of esthetic developments in the visual mode. The fifth chapter details the importance of evaluating the quality of the test itself, while the sixth chapter covers the conflict between schools and art education. In Chapter 7, the book talks about treating English as an art. The eighth chapter discusses the relevance of art in education, while the ninth chapter provides a conclusive discussion on art education. The text will be of great interest to readers who are concerned with the status of art as part of a school curriculum.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Hard Core: The Predicament of the Arts

Assessment and Aesthetic Education

Assessment and Education in the Arts

The Assessment of Aesthetic Development in the Visual Mode

To Examine the Examination

Education and the Arts: Are Schools the Enemy?

The Reconstitution of English as Art

The Relevance of Art in Education

You are the Music

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents


Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189901

About the Editor

Malcolm Ross

