The Aesthetic Imperative
1st Edition
Relevance and Responsibility in Arts Education
Description
The Aesthetic Imperative: Relevance and Responsibility in Arts Education is a collection of papers that covers various concerns in assessment in the context of arts education. In the first chapters, the text examines the predicament of the arts. The next two chapters relate assessment in the context of esthetic education and evaluation in the arts. Chapter 4 talks about the assessment of esthetic developments in the visual mode. The fifth chapter details the importance of evaluating the quality of the test itself, while the sixth chapter covers the conflict between schools and art education. In Chapter 7, the book talks about treating English as an art. The eighth chapter discusses the relevance of art in education, while the ninth chapter provides a conclusive discussion on art education. The text will be of great interest to readers who are concerned with the status of art as part of a school curriculum.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Hard Core: The Predicament of the Arts
Assessment and Aesthetic Education
Assessment and Education in the Arts
The Assessment of Aesthetic Development in the Visual Mode
To Examine the Examination
Education and the Arts: Are Schools the Enemy?
The Reconstitution of English as Art
The Relevance of Art in Education
You are the Music
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189901