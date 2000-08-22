The Adhesion Molecule FactsBook
2nd Edition
Description
This updated and expanded Second Edition of The Adhesion Molecule FactsBook has nearly double the number of entries of the First Edition, and provides a compendium of the major cell surface adhesion molecules. The introductory chapters detail the organization of the data in the entries section, provide a background to the main adhesion molecule families, and inform the reader how to access information on adhesion molecules on the Internet. The entries have been designed to allow the reader to quickly establish the main structure and functional features of each molecule and where to find information.
Key Features
- Alternative nomenclature
- Tissue distribution and regulation of expression
- Ligands
- Gene organization and chromosomal location
- Protein structure and molecular weights
- Amino acid sequence of the most commonly studied organisms
- PIR, SWISSPROT, and EMBL/GenBank accession numbers
- Biological function
- Key references
Readership
Researchers and research clinicians in immunology, cell biology, molecular and developmental biology, and biochemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 22nd August 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525976
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123565051
Reviews
Praise for the First Edition
"This book constitutes a handy resource to be included in your library among the more-specialized books of adhesion receptors and adhesion molecules." --IMMUNOLOGY TODAY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Clare Isacke Series Volume Editor
Clare Isacke received her undergraduate degree in biochemistry in Oxford, her D.Phil. in Oxford working with John Heath and Chris Graham on growth control and differentiation of embryonal carcinoma cells. She worked as a postdoctoral fellow at the Salk Institute in La Jolla, California, with Tony Hunter and Ian Trowbridge on cell adhesion and tyrosine kinase receptors. She has been at Imperial College now for 10 years during which time the lab has been focussing on cell adhesion receptor. Isacke did a three-year stint in the Biochemistry Department at Imperial College setting up her own lab within the Colin Hopkins empire and then moved over to the Biology Department taking up a University-funded post.
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London, U.K.
Michael Horton Series Volume Editor
Michael Horton trained in Biochemistry, Medicine and Haematology at St. Bartholomew's Hospital Medical College, London before research training in Immunology at University College, London. He has held senior appointments at St. Bartholomew's Hospital and with the Imperial Cancer Research Fund. He is currently Professor of Medicine and Head of the Bone and Mineral Center, University College, London. His research interests focus on the cell and molecular biology of bone, with a special interest in cell adhesion receptors, and in the development of novel therapeutics for bone disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
University College London, London, U.K.