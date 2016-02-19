The Action of Hormones in Plants and Invertebrates focuses on the mechanisms of action of hormones in plants and invertebrates, including auxins, vitamins, steroids, and carotenoids. The book considers plant growth hormones, hormone-like substances in fungi, and hormones in insects and crustaceans.

This volume is organized into four chapters and begins with a historical overview of the concept of hormones in plants, and then describes assay methods for auxins, along with auxin chemistry, transport, and role in tropisms. The discussion moves to other plant hormones such as wound hormones, flower-forming hormones, vitamins, steroids, carotenoids, rhizocaline, and caulocaline. The book then methodically explains insect hormones and their sources; the role of hormones in reproduction and postembryonic development; and hormone-induced color change in insects. This volume also offers information on the mode of action and physicochemical properties of insect hormones. The book concludes with a chapter on the biological effects of hormones on Crustacea, from sex characteristics to color change, molting and growth, retinal pigment movements, locomotion, and ovarian development.

This book will be of interest to biologists, zoologists, botanists, and endocrinologists.