1st Edition
The Action of Hormones in Plants and Invertebrates focuses on the mechanisms of action of hormones in plants and invertebrates, including auxins, vitamins, steroids, and carotenoids. The book considers plant growth hormones, hormone-like substances in fungi, and hormones in insects and crustaceans.
This volume is organized into four chapters and begins with a historical overview of the concept of hormones in plants, and then describes assay methods for auxins, along with auxin chemistry, transport, and role in tropisms. The discussion moves to other plant hormones such as wound hormones, flower-forming hormones, vitamins, steroids, carotenoids, rhizocaline, and caulocaline. The book then methodically explains insect hormones and their sources; the role of hormones in reproduction and postembryonic development; and hormone-induced color change in insects. This volume also offers information on the mode of action and physicochemical properties of insect hormones. The book concludes with a chapter on the biological effects of hormones on Crustacea, from sex characteristics to color change, molting and growth, retinal pigment movements, locomotion, and ovarian development.
This book will be of interest to biologists, zoologists, botanists, and endocrinologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
Plant Growth Hormones
I. Historical Development and Definitions
II. Assay Methods
III. Chemistry of Auxins
IV. Transport of Auxin
V. Role of Auxin in Tropisms
VI. Root Formation
VII. Phenomena of Inhibition and Toxicity
VIII. Other Actions of Auxin
IX. Mechanism of Action
Addendum
Other Plant Hormones
I. Wound Hormones
II. Flower-Forming Hormones
III. Leaf Growth Substances
IV. Vitamins, Steroids, and Carotenoids as Plant Hormones
V. Additional Postulated Hormones
VI. Hormone-Like Substances in Fungi
Addendum
Hormones in Insects
I. Introduction
II. Endocrine Control of Postembryonic Development
III. Role of Hormones in Reproduction
IV. Hormones and Color Change
V. "Gene Hormones"
VI. Sources of Insect Hormones
VII. Mode of Action and Physicochemical Properties of Insect Hormones
Addendum
Hormones in Crustaceans
I. Introduction
II. Hormones and Sex Characteristics
III. Hormones and Color Changes
IV. Hormones and Retinal Pigment Movements
V. Hormones and Molting and Growth
VI. Hormones and Other Activities
Addendum
