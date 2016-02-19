The Action of Hormones in plants and invertebrates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123957085, 9780323159500

The Action of Hormones in plants and invertebrates

1st Edition

Editors: Kenneth Thimann
eBook ISBN: 9780323159500
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1952
Page Count: 236
Description

The Action of Hormones in Plants and Invertebrates focuses on the mechanisms of action of hormones in plants and invertebrates, including auxins, vitamins, steroids, and carotenoids. The book considers plant growth hormones, hormone-like substances in fungi, and hormones in insects and crustaceans.
This volume is organized into four chapters and begins with a historical overview of the concept of hormones in plants, and then describes assay methods for auxins, along with auxin chemistry, transport, and role in tropisms. The discussion moves to other plant hormones such as wound hormones, flower-forming hormones, vitamins, steroids, carotenoids, rhizocaline, and caulocaline. The book then methodically explains insect hormones and their sources; the role of hormones in reproduction and postembryonic development; and hormone-induced color change in insects. This volume also offers information on the mode of action and physicochemical properties of insect hormones. The book concludes with a chapter on the biological effects of hormones on Crustacea, from sex characteristics to color change, molting and growth, retinal pigment movements, locomotion, and ovarian development.
This book will be of interest to biologists, zoologists, botanists, and endocrinologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contributors

Plant Growth Hormones

I. Historical Development and Definitions

II. Assay Methods

III. Chemistry of Auxins

IV. Transport of Auxin

V. Role of Auxin in Tropisms

VI. Root Formation

VII. Phenomena of Inhibition and Toxicity

VIII. Other Actions of Auxin

IX. Mechanism of Action

References

Addendum

Supplementary References

Other Plant Hormones

I. Wound Hormones

References

II. Flower-Forming Hormones

References

III. Leaf Growth Substances

References

IV. Vitamins, Steroids, and Carotenoids as Plant Hormones

References

V. Additional Postulated Hormones

References

VI. Hormone-Like Substances in Fungi

References

Addendum

Supplementary References

Hormones in Insects

I. Introduction

II. Endocrine Control of Postembryonic Development

III. Role of Hormones in Reproduction

IV. Hormones and Color Change

V. "Gene Hormones"

VI. Sources of Insect Hormones

VII. Mode of Action and Physicochemical Properties of Insect Hormones

References

Addendum

Supplementary References

Hormones in Crustaceans

I. Introduction

II. Hormones and Sex Characteristics

III. Hormones and Color Changes

IV. Hormones and Retinal Pigment Movements

V. Hormones and Molting and Growth

VI. Hormones and Other Activities

References

Addendum

References

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1952
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323159500

About the Editor

Kenneth Thimann

