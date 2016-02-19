Texturing and Modeling
1st Edition
A Procedural Approach
Table of Contents
Introduction. Building Procedural Textures. Practical Methods for Texture Design. Procedural Modeling of Gases. Animating Solid Spaces. Noise, Hypertexture, Antialiasing, Gesture. A Brief Introduction to Fractals. Fractal Solid Textures. Procedural Fractal Terrains.
Description
Congratulations to Ken Perlin for his 1997 Technical Achievement Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science Board of Governors, given in recognition of the development of "Turbulence", Perlin Noise, a technique discussed in this book which is used to produce natural appearing textures on computer-generated surfaces for motion picture visual effects. Dr. Perlin joins Darwyn Peachey (co-developer of RenderMan(R), also discussed in the book) in being honored with this prestigious award.
Key Features
- Written at a usable level by the developers of the techniques
- Serves as a source book for those writing rendering systems, shaders, and animations.
- Discusses the design and implementation of noise functions.
- Contains procedural modeling of gases, hypertextures, mountains, and landscapes.
- Provides a toolbox of specific procedures and basic primitive functions for producing realistic images.
- Procedures are presented in C code segments or in Renderman shading language.
- 3.5" disk contains the code from within the book for easy implementation
Readership
Computer graphics programmers, software developers, multimedia designers, students, researchers, and others interested in graphics programming.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 30th September 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297026