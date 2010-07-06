Textbook of Veterinary Physiological Chemistry, Updated 2/e - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123848529, 9780123848536

Textbook of Veterinary Physiological Chemistry, Updated 2/e

2nd Edition

Authors: Larry Engelking
eBook ISBN: 9780123848536
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th July 2010
Page Count: 608
Description

Written in a succinct style with each chapter including an overview summary section, numerous illustrations for best comprehension, and end of the chapter questions to assess understanding, The Textbook of Veterinary Physiological Chemistry offers broad coverage of biochemical principles for students studying veterinary medicine. Since first year students come into programs with different scientific backgrounds, this text offers students foundational concepts in physiological chemistry and offers numerous opportunities for practice. Bridging the gap between science and clinical application of concepts, this textbook covers cellular level concepts related to the biochemical processes in the entire animal in a student-friendly, approachable manner.

KEY FEATURES

  • Updated four color interior design
  • Coverage of cellular level concepts related to biochemical processes in entire animal
  • Written in a succint manner for quick comprehension

Key Features

  • Relevant biochemical and physiologic concepts integrated in an up-to-date, accurate and reliable fashion

  • Succinct content for quick comprehension

  • Numerous instructional figures and tables

  • Helpful learning objectives and multiple choice questions at the end of each chapter

Readership

Veterinary students taking Veterinary Physiological Chemistry courses or Veterinary Biochemistry courses.

Veterinary students taking Physiology and Biochemistry courses; academic libraries at veterinary programs; graduate students studying animal science; and students in veterinary pharmacy programs.

Table of Contents

Section I: Amino Acid and Protein Metabolism

1 Chemical Composition of Living Cells

2 Properties of Amino Acids

3 Amino Acid Modifications

4 Protein Structure

5 Properties of Enzymes

6 Enzyme Kinetics

7 Protein Digestion

8 Amino Acid Catabolism

9 Transamination and Deamination Reactions

10 Urea Cycle (Krebs-Henseleit Ornithine Cycle)

11 Glutamine and Ammonia

12 Nonprotein Derivatives of Amino Acids

Section II: Nucleotide and Nucleic Acid Metabolism

13 Nucleotides

14 Pyrimidine Biosynthesis

15 Purine Biosynthesis

16 Folic Acid

17 Nucleic Acid and Nucleotide Turnover

Section III: Carbohydrate and Heme Metabolism

18 Carbohydrate Structure

19 Polysaccharides and Carbohydrate Derivatives

20 Glycoproteins and Glycolipids

21 Overview of Carbohydrate Metabolism

22 Glucose Trapping

23 Glycogen

24 Introduction to Glycolysis (The Embden-Meyerhoff Pathway (EMP)

25 Initial Reactions in Anaerobic Glycolysis

26 Intermediate Reactions in Anaerobic Glycolysis

27 Metabolic Fates of Pyruvate

28 Hexose Monophosphate Shunt (HMS)

29 Uronic Acid Pathway

30 Erythrocytic Protection from O2 Toxicity

31 Carbohydrate Metabolism in Erythrocytes

32 Heme Biosynthesis

33 Heme Degradation

34 Tricarboxylic Acid (TCA) Cycle

35 Leaks in the Tricarboxylic Acid (TCA) Cycle

36 Oxidative Phosphorylation

37 Gluconeogenesis

38 Carbohydrate Digestion

Section IV: Vitamins and Trace Elements

39 Vitamin C

40 Thiamin (B1) and Riboflavin (B2)

41 Niacin (B3) and Pantothenic Acid (B5)

42 Biotin and Pyridoxine (B6)

43 Cobalamin (B12)

44 Vitamin A

45 Vitamin D

46 Vitamin E

47 Vitamin K

48 Iron

49 Zinc

50 Copper

51 Manganese and Selenium

52 Iodine and Cobalt

Section V: Lipid Metabolism

53 Overview of Lipid Metabolism

54 Saturated and Unsaturated Fatty Acids

55 Fatty Acid Oxidation

56 Fatty Acid Biosynthesis

57 Triglycerides and Glycerophospholipids

58 Phospholipid Degradation

59 Sphingolipids

60 Lipid Digestion

61 Cholesterol

62 Bile Acids

63 Lipoprotein Complexes

64 Chylomicrons

65 VLDL, IDL, and LDL

66 LDL Receptors and HDL

67 Hyperlipidemias

68 Eicosanoids I

69 Eicosanoids II

70 Lipolysis

71 Ketone Body Formation and Utilization

72 Fatty Liver Syndrome (Steatosis)

Section VI: Intermediary Metabolism

73 Starvation (Transition into the Postabsorptive Stage)

74 Starvation (The Early Phase)

75 Starvation (The Intermediate Phase)

76 Starvation (The Late Phase)

77 Exercise (Circulatory Adjustments and Creatine)

78 Exercise (O2(max) and RQ)

79 Exercise (Substrate Utilization and Endocrine Parameters)

80 Exercise (Muscle Fiber Types and Characteristics)

81 Exercise (Athletic Animals)

Section VII: Acid-Base Balance

82 Hydrogen Ion Concentration

83 Strong and Weak Electrolytes

84 Protein Buffer Systems

85 Bicarbonate, Phosphate, and Ammonia Buffer Systems

86 Anion Gap

87 Metabolic Acidosis

88 Diabetes Mellitus (Metabolic Acidosis and Potassium Balance)

89 Metabolic Alkalosis

90 Respiratory Acidosis

91 Respiratory Alkalosis.

92 Strong Ion Difference (SID)

93 Alkalinizing and Acidifying Solutions

94 Dehydration/Overhydration

Appendix

References

Index

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123848536

About the Author

Larry Engelking

Larry Engelking holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in biology from Idaho State University, and a Ph.D. degree in physiology from Kansas State University. He has held post-doctoral research positions at the University of Florida Veterinary School and the University of Alabama Medical School, teaching positions at Harvard University, and professorial positions at Tufts University. With over 35 years of teaching and research experience, Dr. Engelking is an expert in the fields of biochemistry and physiology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physiology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Tufts Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine & Department of Physiology, Tufts Medical School

Reviews

 "Larry Engelking's book is excellent.  I am going to include it on our list of recommended text books for Veterinary Physiology II."

- Howard Erikson, Kansas State University

Ratings and Reviews

