Textbook of Physical Diagnosis - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323672924, 9780323674553

Textbook of Physical Diagnosis

8th Edition

History and Examination

Authors: Mark Swartz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323672924
eBook ISBN: 9780323674553
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd April 2020
Page Count: 688
Description

Mastering each aspect of the patient interview and physical exam is fundamental to medical education, resulting in more accurate diagnostic skills, more effective patient management, and better patient outcomes! Dr. Swartz’s Textbook of Physical Diagnosis is a highly respected reference in this critical area, offering a compassionate, humanistic approach to the art and science of interviewing and physical examination. From cover to cover, you’ll learn how your interpersonal awareness is just as important in physical diagnosis as your level of skill – and why clinical competence in this area is essential for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and all members of the healthcare profession.

Details

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
3rd April 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323672924
eBook ISBN:
9780323674553

About the Author

Mark Swartz

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, State University of New York (SUNY), Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn, New York; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York; Professor of Medical Sciences, New York College of Podiatric Medicine, New York, New York; Director, C3NY--Clinical Competence Center of New York, New York, New York

