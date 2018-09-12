Textbook of Orthopaedics, 1edition
1st Edition
Key Features
This book is a go-to Textbook for Orthopedics for final year MBBS students, it covers the course content in a very concise and precise manner. It is very easy to understand, comprehend and reproducible manner with inclusion of illustrations/ images, which the student can pick before the exam for understanding concepts and quick revision. It is an‘enhanced’ book’ with videos helping the students better visualize the important clinical examination procedures; and includes short notes, MCQ’s and Viva Voce questions on Medenact for quick recap.
Table of Contents
SECTION I GENERAL ORTHOPAEDICS
1 Introduction, 2
2 Basic Bone Sciences and Metabolic Disorders of Bone, 10
3 Anatomy of Joints and Joint Affections, 22
4 Osteoarticular Infections, 29
5 Common Genetic Disorders and Dysplasia, 40
6 Neuromuscular Disorders, 48
7 Peripheral Nerve Injuries, 60
8 Bone Tumours, 78
9 Amputations With Prosthetics, Orthotics and Walking Aids, 92
SECTION II REGIONAL ORTHOPAEDICS
10 Back, Neck and the Spinal Cord, 102
11 Shoulder and Elbow, 118
12 Wrist and Hand, 131
13 Hip, 144
14 Knee, 164
15 Ankle and Foot, 176
SECTION III MUSCULOSKELETAL INJURIES
PART A GENERAL PRINCIPALS, 188
16 Fractures and Dislocations: General Principles, 189
17 Fracture Management, 198
18 Splints, Tractions, Implants and Instruments, 208
19 Complications of Fractures, 230
20 Head, Chest and Abdominal Injury and Management of Polytrauma, 244
PART B REGIONAL INJURIES, 252
21 Injuries of Shoulder and Arm, 253
22 Injuries Around the Elbow, 265
23 Injuries of the Forearm, 278
24 Injuries of Wrist and Hand, 288
PART C INJURIES OF THE LOWER LIMB AND SPINE, 295
25 Pelvis and Hip Injuries, 296
26 Thigh and Knee Injuries, 309
27 Injuries of Leg, Ankle and Foot, 320
28 Spine Injuries and Paraplegia, 335
Know, 344
Index, 348
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 12th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131254172
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131254189