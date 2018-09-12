Textbook of Orthopaedics, 1edition

This book is a go-to Textbook for Orthopedics for final year MBBS students, it covers the course content in a very concise and precise manner. It is very easy to understand, comprehend and reproducible manner with inclusion of illustrations/ images, which the student can pick before the exam for understanding concepts and quick revision. It is an‘enhanced’ book’ with videos helping the students better visualize the important clinical examination procedures; and includes short notes, MCQ’s and Viva Voce questions on Medenact for quick recap.