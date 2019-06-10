Textbook of Obstetrics

PART I

Basic Science in Obstetrics, 1

1 Development and Anatomy of the Female Reproductive Tract, 3

2 Physiology of Reproduction, 11

3 Physiological Changes in Pregnancy, 15

4 Foetal Development and Physiology, 23

5 The Placenta and Foetal Membranes, 27

6 Physiology of Lactation, 33

7 Maternal Pelvis and Foetal Skull, 39

<Video> Assessment of Pelvic diameters

PART II

Antenatal Management, 45

8 Obstetric History Taking and Examination, 47

9 Diagnosis of Pregnancy and Antenatal Care, 53

10 Drugs During Pregnancy and Lactation, 61

11 USG and Doppler in Obstetrics, 67

PART III

Intrapartum Management, 75

12 Physiology and Mechanism of Normal Labour, 77

<Video> Mechanism of Normal Labour

13 Antepartum and Intrapartum Foetal Surveillance, 83

<Video> How to perform NST

14 Conduct of Normal Labour, 91

<Video> Conduct of Normal Labour

15 Induction of Labour, 101

16 Operative Vaginal Delivery, 107

<Video> Forceps and Vacuum Delivery

17 Analgesia and Anaesthesia in Obstetrics, 113

PART IV

Postpartum Management, 119

18A Normal Puerperium, 121

<Video> Puerperal examination

18B Abnormal Puerperium, 125

19 The Newborn Infant and the Concerns, 129

<Video> Neonatal Resuscitation

PART V

Antepartum Complications, 135

20 Vomiting During Pregnancy, 137

21 Evaluation of First Trimester Bleeding, 141

22 Miscarriage (Abortion), 143

<Video> suction and evacuation

23 Ectopic Pregnancy, 149

<Video> Surgical Management of Ruptured Ectopic Pregnancy

24 Hydatidiform Mole, 157

25 Recurrent Pregnancy Loss (RPL), 161

26 Multiple Pregnancy, 169

27 Intrauterine Foetal Death (IUFD), 179

28 Intrauterine/Foetal Growth Restriction, 183

29 Oligohydramnios and Polyhydramnios, 189

30 Premature Rupture of Membranes, 193

31 Preterm Labour, 199

32 Evaluation of III Trimester Bleeding, 205

33 Abruptio Placenta, 207

34 Placenta Praevia, 213

35 Pregnancy in Rh-Negative Woman, 219

36 Prolonged Pregnancy, 225

PART VI

Intrapartum Complications, 229

37 Abnormalities of Labour, 231

38 Occipitoposterior Position, 239

<Video> Mechanism of Labour

39 Breech Presentation, 243

<Video> Mechanism of Labour and Caesarean Section for Breech

40 Brow Presentation, 251

41 Face Presentation, 253

<Video> Conduct of Labour

42 Transverse Lie, 257

<Video> External Cephalic Version

43 Caesarean Section and Post-Caesarean Pregnancy, 261

<Video> LSCS

44 Umbilical Cord Prolapse, 269

45 Maternal Tissue Injuries in Labour, 273

46 Obstructed Labour and Rupture Uterus, 277

47 Shoulder Dystocia, 283

<Video> Shoulder Dystocia Drill

48 Postpartum Haemorrhage, 289

PART VII

Maternal Diseases Complicating Pregnancy, 295

49 Anaemia in Pregnancy, 297

50 Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy, 305

51 Diabetes Mellitus in Pregnancy, 315

52 Heart Disease in Pregnancy, 321

53 Bronchial Asthma in Pregnancy, 329

54 Dengue Fever in Pregnancy, 333

55 Pyelonephritis in Pregnancy, 337

56 Malaria in Pregnancy, 341

57 Acute Kidney Injury in Pregnancy, 345

58 Amniotic Fluid Embolism in Pregnancy, 349

59 Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation in Pregnancy, 353

60 HIV in Pregnancy, 357

61 Hepatitis in Pregnancy, 361

62 Thyroid Disease and Pregnancy, 367

63 Tuberculosis in Pregnancy, 373

64 Acute Surgical Conditions in Pregnancy, 377

65 Gynaecological Disorders in Pregnancy, 381

PART VIII

Social Obstetrics, 385

66 Maternal Mortality and Morbidity, 387

67 Perinatal Mortality and Morbidity, 391

68 First Step Into the Operating Theatre, 395

<Video> Beginner’s Guide of First Entry in Operating

Theatre

69 Audit in Obstetrics, 397

PART IX

Miscellaneous, 399

70 Case Scenarios: How Will You Manage? 401

71 Clinical Images in Obstetrics, 405

72 Instruments and Drugs in Obstetrics, 459

73 Decision-Making Algorithms in Obstetrics, 469

74 Clinical Documentation in Obstetrics, 473

75 Scientific Trials in Obstetrics, 479

Index, 483

