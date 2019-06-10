Textbook of Obstetrics
1st Edition
Description
This textbook of obstetrics will be an updated comprehensive book for both the undergraduates and postgraduates. This will also be a handy, practical reading material for those practising obstetrics.
Key Features
- Topics covered as per the latest revised curriculum of Medical Council of India
- History taking for important obstetric conditions have been included which will be of great help to students during the examination and in clinical practice
- Commonly asked questions provided at the end of every chapter in order to have immediate self-assessment and identify the learning needs
- 50 clinical case scenarios provided to enable students to practice the steps of evaluation and clinical management
- Emphasis on communication, informed consent, clinical documentation in an exclusive chapter which is most often an overlooked entity
- Compilation of the important scientific trials in obstetrics that can be of great help to the postgraduates
- Coloured photographs and videos on important practical topics in obstetrics so as to give a good visual impact and better understanding
- First step in operating theatre is a chapter that addresses the common important aspects of operating room standards which will help the undergraduates especially when they graduate to be residents
- Chapter on decision making algorithms for some of the essential topics to simplify the understanding of these conditions
- Easy, comprehendible language with concise and focused information for students to understand even complex entities in obstetrics
Table of Contents
PART I
Basic Science in Obstetrics, 1
1 Development and Anatomy of the Female Reproductive Tract, 3
2 Physiology of Reproduction, 11
3 Physiological Changes in Pregnancy, 15
4 Foetal Development and Physiology, 23
5 The Placenta and Foetal Membranes, 27
6 Physiology of Lactation, 33
7 Maternal Pelvis and Foetal Skull, 39
<Video> Assessment of Pelvic diameters
PART II
Antenatal Management, 45
8 Obstetric History Taking and Examination, 47
9 Diagnosis of Pregnancy and Antenatal Care, 53
10 Drugs During Pregnancy and Lactation, 61
11 USG and Doppler in Obstetrics, 67
PART III
Intrapartum Management, 75
12 Physiology and Mechanism of Normal Labour, 77
<Video> Mechanism of Normal Labour
13 Antepartum and Intrapartum Foetal Surveillance, 83
<Video> How to perform NST
14 Conduct of Normal Labour, 91
<Video> Conduct of Normal Labour
15 Induction of Labour, 101
16 Operative Vaginal Delivery, 107
<Video> Forceps and Vacuum Delivery
17 Analgesia and Anaesthesia in Obstetrics, 113
PART IV
Postpartum Management, 119
18A Normal Puerperium, 121
<Video> Puerperal examination
18B Abnormal Puerperium, 125
19 The Newborn Infant and the Concerns, 129
<Video> Neonatal Resuscitation
PART V
Antepartum Complications, 135
20 Vomiting During Pregnancy, 137
21 Evaluation of First Trimester Bleeding, 141
22 Miscarriage (Abortion), 143
<Video> suction and evacuation
23 Ectopic Pregnancy, 149
<Video> Surgical Management of Ruptured Ectopic Pregnancy
24 Hydatidiform Mole, 157
25 Recurrent Pregnancy Loss (RPL), 161
26 Multiple Pregnancy, 169
27 Intrauterine Foetal Death (IUFD), 179
28 Intrauterine/Foetal Growth Restriction, 183
29 Oligohydramnios and Polyhydramnios, 189
30 Premature Rupture of Membranes, 193
31 Preterm Labour, 199
32 Evaluation of III Trimester Bleeding, 205
33 Abruptio Placenta, 207
34 Placenta Praevia, 213
35 Pregnancy in Rh-Negative Woman, 219
36 Prolonged Pregnancy, 225
PART VI
Intrapartum Complications, 229
37 Abnormalities of Labour, 231
38 Occipitoposterior Position, 239
<Video> Mechanism of Labour
39 Breech Presentation, 243
<Video> Mechanism of Labour and Caesarean Section for Breech
40 Brow Presentation, 251
41 Face Presentation, 253
<Video> Conduct of Labour
42 Transverse Lie, 257
<Video> External Cephalic Version
43 Caesarean Section and Post-Caesarean Pregnancy, 261
<Video> LSCS
44 Umbilical Cord Prolapse, 269
45 Maternal Tissue Injuries in Labour, 273
46 Obstructed Labour and Rupture Uterus, 277
47 Shoulder Dystocia, 283
<Video> Shoulder Dystocia Drill
48 Postpartum Haemorrhage, 289
PART VII
Maternal Diseases Complicating Pregnancy, 295
49 Anaemia in Pregnancy, 297
50 Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy, 305
51 Diabetes Mellitus in Pregnancy, 315
52 Heart Disease in Pregnancy, 321
53 Bronchial Asthma in Pregnancy, 329
54 Dengue Fever in Pregnancy, 333
55 Pyelonephritis in Pregnancy, 337
56 Malaria in Pregnancy, 341
57 Acute Kidney Injury in Pregnancy, 345
58 Amniotic Fluid Embolism in Pregnancy, 349
59 Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation in Pregnancy, 353
60 HIV in Pregnancy, 357
61 Hepatitis in Pregnancy, 361
62 Thyroid Disease and Pregnancy, 367
63 Tuberculosis in Pregnancy, 373
64 Acute Surgical Conditions in Pregnancy, 377
65 Gynaecological Disorders in Pregnancy, 381
PART VIII
Social Obstetrics, 385
66 Maternal Mortality and Morbidity, 387
67 Perinatal Mortality and Morbidity, 391
68 First Step Into the Operating Theatre, 395
<Video> Beginner’s Guide of First Entry in Operating
Theatre
69 Audit in Obstetrics, 397
PART IX
Miscellaneous, 399
70 Case Scenarios: How Will You Manage? 401
71 Clinical Images in Obstetrics, 405
72 Instruments and Drugs in Obstetrics, 459
73 Decision-Making Algorithms in Obstetrics, 469
74 Clinical Documentation in Obstetrics, 473
75 Scientific Trials in Obstetrics, 479
Index, 483
Online supplemental materials:
Please visit www.medenact.com to access the videos
Details
- No. of pages:
- 509
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2019
- Published:
- 10th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131256510