Textbook of Medicinal Chemistry Vol II
2nd Edition
Authors: V Alagarsamy
Paperback ISBN: 9788131233221
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 1st November 2013
Page Count: 584
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 1st November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131233221
About the Author
V Alagarsamy
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.