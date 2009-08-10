Textbook of Endodontics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131221815

Textbook of Endodontics

1st Edition

Authors: Anil Kohli
Description

Textbook of Endodontics is a comprehensive text on current practice, trends and philosophy in the art and science of endodontics. The book has been specifically written keeping the curriculum needs of a final year undergraduate student in mind, and is strictly as per the Dental Council of India (DCI) guidelines.

Key Features

• Covers basic concepts and techniques of endodontics exhaustively

• Includes chapters on Microbiology in Endodontics, Isolation and Infection Control in Endodontics, Pathobiology of Apical Periodontitis, Obturation of Root Canal System, Pulpotomy and Apexification, Endodontic Microsurgery, Endodontic Emergencies, Lasers in Endodontics, Microscopes in Endodontics and many more

• Truly international standard textbook with the right blend of national and international contributors

• International contributors' list includes top 5 academicians, who have already contributed in well-established books like Pathways of the Pulp (Cohen), Textbook of Endodontics (Ingle), etc.

• Chapter on “Problem Solving in Endodontic Access Openings, Cleaning, Shaping, and Root Canal Obturation” contributed by James L Gutmann, author of the famous book Problem Solving in Endodontics

• Includes more than 600 original colour photographs, radiographs, histologic slides, flowcharts and line illustrations

• Provides numerous case reports for better understanding of the clinical procedures

• A must for Undergraduate dental students but also useful for Postgraduate students and general practitioners

Table of Contents

1. Introduction and Scope of Endodontics 1

Anil Kohli and V Gopikrishna

2. Dental Pulp 3

B Sivapathasundharam and V Gopikrishna

3. Rationale of Endodontic Treatment 14

V Gopikrishna and Anil Kohli

4. Diagnosis 22

V Gopikrishna

5. Microbiology in Endodontics 37

Suma Ballal and V Gopikrishna

6. Isolation and Infection Control in Endodontics 49

Sanjay Miglani and V Gopikrishna

7. Diseases of the Pulp 63

D Majumdar

8. Pathobiology of Apical Periodontitis 82

PNR Nair

9. Root Canal Morphology and Access Preparation 125

V Gopikrishna

10. Dental Radiology 134

V Gopikrishna and Anil Kohli

11. Working Length Determination 144

V Gopikrishna and Abarajithan

12. Cleaning and Shaping of Root Canal System 154

V Gopikrishna, M Kundabala, and Anil Kohli

13. Intracanal Medicament 174

V Gopikrishna and B Suresh Chandra

14. Obturation of the Root Canal System 184

Vivek Hegde and Anil Kohli

15. Pulpotomy and Apexifi cation 209

Carounanidy Usha

16. Traumatic Injuries 232

V Gopikrishna and L Lakshminarayanan

17. Endodontic Microsurgery 250

Meetu Ralli Kohli and Syngcuk Kim

18. Endodontic-periodontal Inter-relationship 288

Sunitha Raja, V Gopikrishna, and R Suresh

19. Restorative Considerations in Root-Filled Teeth 298

Anil Kishen

20. Management of Discoloured Teeth 330

Krithika Datta and V Gopikrishna

21. Endodontic Emergencies 345

Anil Kohli and V Gopikrishna

22. Single-Visit Endodontics 353

Siju Jacob and Anil Kohli

23. Lasers in Endodontics 358

Andreas Moritz

24. Microscopes in Endodontics 368

V Gopikrishna and Anil Kohli

25. Problem Solving in Endodontic Access Openings, Cleaning,

Shaping, and Root Canal Obturation 374

James L Gutmann

Glossary 415

Index 425

About the Author

Anil Kohli

