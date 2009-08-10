Textbook of Endodontics
1st Edition
Description
Textbook of Endodontics is a comprehensive text on current practice, trends and philosophy in the art and science of endodontics. The book has been specifically written keeping the curriculum needs of a final year undergraduate student in mind, and is strictly as per the Dental Council of India (DCI) guidelines.
Key Features
• Covers basic concepts and techniques of endodontics exhaustively
• Includes chapters on Microbiology in Endodontics, Isolation and Infection Control in Endodontics, Pathobiology of Apical Periodontitis, Obturation of Root Canal System, Pulpotomy and Apexification, Endodontic Microsurgery, Endodontic Emergencies, Lasers in Endodontics, Microscopes in Endodontics and many more
• Truly international standard textbook with the right blend of national and international contributors
• International contributors' list includes top 5 academicians, who have already contributed in well-established books like Pathways of the Pulp (Cohen), Textbook of Endodontics (Ingle), etc.
• Chapter on “Problem Solving in Endodontic Access Openings, Cleaning, Shaping, and Root Canal Obturation” contributed by James L Gutmann, author of the famous book Problem Solving in Endodontics
• Includes more than 600 original colour photographs, radiographs, histologic slides, flowcharts and line illustrations
• Provides numerous case reports for better understanding of the clinical procedures
• A must for Undergraduate dental students but also useful for Postgraduate students and general practitioners
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and Scope of Endodontics 1
Anil Kohli and V Gopikrishna
2. Dental Pulp 3
B Sivapathasundharam and V Gopikrishna
3. Rationale of Endodontic Treatment 14
V Gopikrishna and Anil Kohli
4. Diagnosis 22
V Gopikrishna
5. Microbiology in Endodontics 37
Suma Ballal and V Gopikrishna
6. Isolation and Infection Control in Endodontics 49
Sanjay Miglani and V Gopikrishna
7. Diseases of the Pulp 63
D Majumdar
8. Pathobiology of Apical Periodontitis 82
PNR Nair
9. Root Canal Morphology and Access Preparation 125
V Gopikrishna
10. Dental Radiology 134
V Gopikrishna and Anil Kohli
11. Working Length Determination 144
V Gopikrishna and Abarajithan
12. Cleaning and Shaping of Root Canal System 154
V Gopikrishna, M Kundabala, and Anil Kohli
13. Intracanal Medicament 174
V Gopikrishna and B Suresh Chandra
14. Obturation of the Root Canal System 184
Vivek Hegde and Anil Kohli
15. Pulpotomy and Apexifi cation 209
Carounanidy Usha
16. Traumatic Injuries 232
V Gopikrishna and L Lakshminarayanan
17. Endodontic Microsurgery 250
Meetu Ralli Kohli and Syngcuk Kim
18. Endodontic-periodontal Inter-relationship 288
Sunitha Raja, V Gopikrishna, and R Suresh
19. Restorative Considerations in Root-Filled Teeth 298
Anil Kishen
20. Management of Discoloured Teeth 330
Krithika Datta and V Gopikrishna
21. Endodontic Emergencies 345
Anil Kohli and V Gopikrishna
22. Single-Visit Endodontics 353
Siju Jacob and Anil Kohli
23. Lasers in Endodontics 358
Andreas Moritz
24. Microscopes in Endodontics 368
V Gopikrishna and Anil Kohli
25. Problem Solving in Endodontic Access Openings, Cleaning,
Shaping, and Root Canal Obturation 374
James L Gutmann
Glossary 415
Index 425
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2009
- Published:
- 10th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131221815
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131232910