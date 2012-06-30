Textbook of Clinical Embryology
1st Edition
Description
Textbook of Clinical Embryology faithfully follows the syllabus of Embryology recommended by the Medical Council of India. It covers in detail all the developmental events in prenatal period. Following recent trends in medical education, this book in addition to basic information also provides knowledge on embryological and genetic basis of clinical conditions through its features of Clinical Correlation and Clinical Problems.
With the wealth of relevant knowledge, this book is ideal for undergraduate medical and dental students and it is highly recommended for students preparing for various entrance examinations like PG entrance, USMLE, PLAB, etc.
Key Features
Main Highlights
- Meticulously designed, accurate, simplified, and easily reproducible four-color illustrations form a unique feature of this book.
- Clinical Correlation integrated in text highlighting practical application of embryological facts; an approach increasingly being adopted in medical teaching.
- Detailed description of gametogenesis, fertilization, and organogenesis.
- Molecular and genetic basis of embryology and birth defects also discussed.
- Developmental events during entire gestation period given in a sequence in the last chapter for quick recall and application in day-to-day clinical practice.
Features
- Overviews, tables, and flowcharts summarize the text and present complex data in a simple manner.
- Additional information of higher academic value presented in a simple way in the form of N.B. to make it more interesting for readers, especially the aspiring postgraduates.
- Provides problem-based clinical and functional perspective at the end of each chapter to initiate interest of students in problem based learning (PBL).
- Important facts useful for candidates appearing in various entrance examinations like PGME, USMLE, and PLAB listed under Golden Facts to Remember.
- Multiple Choice Questions at the end of the book for self-assessment of the topics studied.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Human Embryology
2 Reproductive System
3 Cell Division and Gametogenesis
4 Fertilization and Formation of Germ Layers
5 Formation of Primitive Streak, Notochord, Neural Tube, Subdivisions of Intraembryonic Mesoderm, and Folding of Embryo
6 Extraembryonic Membranes and Twinning
7 Integumentary System
8 Skeletal System
9 Muscular System
10 Pharyngeal Apparatus
11 Development of Tongue and Thyroid
12 Development of Face, Nose, and Palate
13 Digestive Tract
14 Major Digestive Glands and Spleen
15 Development of Oral Cavity (Mouth)
16 Respiratory System
17 Body Cavities and Diaphragm
18 Development of Heart
19 Development of Blood Vessels
20 Development of Urinary System
21 Genital System
22 Development of Nervous System
23 Pituitary, Pineal, and Adrenal Glands
24 Eye and Ear
25 Medical Genetics
26 Application of Embryology in Clinical Practice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2012
- Published:
- 30th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131236208
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131230480
About the Author
Vishram Singh
Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.