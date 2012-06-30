Textbook of Clinical Embryology faithfully follows the syllabus of Embryology recommended by the Medical Council of India. It covers in detail all the developmental events in prenatal period. Following recent trends in medical education, this book in addition to basic information also provides knowledge on embryological and genetic basis of clinical conditions through its features of Clinical Correlation and Clinical Problems.

With the wealth of relevant knowledge, this book is ideal for undergraduate medical and dental students and it is highly recommended for students preparing for various entrance examinations like PG entrance, USMLE, PLAB, etc.