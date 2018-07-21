Textbook of Anatomy Abdomen and Lower Limb; Volume II
3rd Edition
Description
Third edition of this book is updated in accordance with the syllabus of anatomy recommended by the Medical Council of India. It covers in detail the anatomy of abdomen and lower limb. Following recent trends of anatomy education, the book in addition to basic information provides knowledge on anatomical/embryological/histological basis of clinical conditions through its features — Clinical Correlation and Clinical Case Study. Written in simple and easy-to-understand language, this profusely illustrated book provides the knowledge of anatomy without extraneous details. The specific learning objectives have been given in the beginning of each chapter to facilitate self-learning by the students.
Ideal for UG medical and dental students, PG entrance examinations, USMLE, PLAB, etc.
Key Features
- Thorough revision of all the chapters
- Detailed exposition on inguinal canal, abdominal organs, prostate and joints of the lower limb
- Clinical Correlations integrated in the text, highlighting practical application of anatomical facts, have been modified extensively
- Improvement and revision in earlier diagrams and tables
- Clinical Case Study at the end of each chapter to initiate interest of students in problem based learning (PBL)
- Additional information of higher academic value presented in a simple way in N.B. to make it more interesting for readers, especially the aspiring postgraduates
- Important facts useful for candidates appearing in various entrance examinations like PGME, USMLE, PLAB, listed under Golden Facts to Remember
- Multiple Choice Questions at the end of the book for self-assessment of the topics studied
Table of Contents
1 Introduction and Overview of the Abdomen
2 Osteology of the Abdomen
3 Anterior Abdominal Wall
4 Inguinal Region/Groin
5 Male External Genital Organs
6 Abdominal Cavity and Peritoneum
7 Abdominal Part of Oesophagus, Stomach, and Spleen
8 Liver and Extrahepatic Biliary Apparatus
9 Duodenum, Pancreas, and Portal Vein
10 Small and Large Intestines
11 Kidneys, Ureters and Suprarenal Glands
12 Posterior Abdominal Wall and Associated Structures
13 Pelvis
14 Pelvic Walls, Associated Soft Tissue Structures and Contents
15 Perineum
16 Urinary Bladder and Urethra
17 Male Genital Organs
18 Female Genital Organs
19 Rectum and Anal Canal
20 Surface Anatomy of Abdomen
21 Introduction to the Lower Limb
22 Bones of the Lower Limb
23 Front of the Thigh
24 Medial Side of the Thigh
25 Gluteal Region (Hip and Buttocks)
26 Back of the Thigh and Popliteal Fossa
27 Hip Joint
28 Front of the Leg and Dorsum of the Foot
29 Lateral and Medial Sides of the Leg
30 Back of the Leg
31 Sole of the Foot
32 Arches of the Foot
33 Joints of the Lower Limb
34 Venous and Lymphatic Drainage of the Lower Limb
35 Innervation of the Lower Limb
36 Surface Anatomy of Lower Limb
Multiple Choice Questions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 21st July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131252932
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131252949
About the Author
Vishram Singh
Vishram Singh is presently Professor and Head, Department of Anatomy, and Member of the Academic Council and Core Committee PhD Course, Santosh Medical College, Santosh University, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is also Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the Anatomical Society of India. He holds MBBS and MS (Anatomy) degrees from King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, UP. Professor Singh has been teaching anatomy to undergraduate and postgraduate students at several colleges and institutes like King George’s Medical College, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. He has more than 40 years of experience in teaching, research, and clinical practice. He is the recipient of The Best Teacher and Researcher Award from Al-Arab Medical University, Benghazi, Libya. He is an expert in anatomy and has more than 15 books to his credit and published several research articles in national and international journals.