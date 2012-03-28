Tetrahymena Thermophila - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123859679, 9780123859686

Tetrahymena Thermophila, Volume 109

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Kathleen Collins
eBook ISBN: 9780123859686
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123859679
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 2012
Page Count: 430
Table of Contents

Part I: Introduction

  1. Perspectives on the ciliated protozoan Tetrahymena thermophila

    2. Kathleen Collins

    Part II: Systems perspectives

  2. The life and times of Tetrahymena

    3. Denis H. Lynn and F. Paul Doerder

  3. Nuclear dualism.

    4. Kathleen M. Karrer

  4. Whole Genome Studies of Tetrahymena

    5. Robert S. Coyne, Nicholas A. Stover and Wei Miao

  5. From Molecules to Morphology: Cellular Organization of Tetrahymena thermophila

    6. Dorota Wloga and Joseph Frankel

  6. Conservation and innovation in Tetrahymena membrane traffic: proteins, lipids, and compartments

    7. Alejandro D. Nusblat, Lydia J. Bright, and Aaron P. Turkewitz

  7. Developmental progression of Tetrahymena through the cell cycle and conjugation


    8. Eric Cole and Toshiro Sugai


    Part III: Operating Principles

  8. Tetrahymena in the Laboratory: Strain Resources, Methods for Culture, Maintenance, and Storage

    9. Donna M. Cassidy-Hanley

  9. Natural populations and inbred strains of Tetrahymena

    10. F. Paul Doerder and Clifford Brunk

  10. Tetrahymena thermophila Genetics: Concepts and Applications

    11. Eduardo Orias

  11. Transformation and strain engineering of Tetrahymena

    12. Douglas L. Chalker

  12. Biochemical approaches including the design and use of strains expressing epitope-tagged proteins

    13. Mary T. Couvillion and Kathleen Collins

  13. Cytological Analysis of Tetrahymena thermophila

    14. Mark Winey, Alexander J. Stemm-Wolf, Thomas H Giddings Jr., and Chad G. Pearson

  14. Purification Of Tetrahymena Cytoskeletal Proteins

    15. Jerry E. Honts

  15. Behavioral Bioassays and their Uses in Tetrahymena.

    16. Todd M. Hennessey and Thomas J. Lampert

  16. Tetrahymena in the Classroom

Joshua J. Smith, Emily A. Wiley, and Donna M. Cassidy-Hanley

Description

This new volume of Methods in Cell Biology looks at Tetrahymena thermophila, a model organism in experimental biology. Covering sections on Systems perspectives and Operating principles, chapters are written by experts in the field.

With cutting edge material, this comprehensive collection is intended to guide researchers of Tetrahymena thermophila for years to come.

Key Features

  • Covers sections on systems perspectives and operating principles
  • Chapters are written by experts in the field
  • Cutting-edge material, making this a truly comprehensive collection

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology

Details

No. of pages:
430
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123859686
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123859679

About the Serial Volume Editors

Kathleen Collins Serial Volume Editor

