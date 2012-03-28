Tetrahymena Thermophila, Volume 109
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction
- Perspectives on the ciliated protozoan Tetrahymena thermophila
- The life and times of Tetrahymena
- Nuclear dualism.
- Whole Genome Studies of Tetrahymena
- From Molecules to Morphology: Cellular Organization of Tetrahymena thermophila
- Conservation and innovation in Tetrahymena membrane traffic: proteins, lipids, and compartments
- Developmental progression of Tetrahymena through the cell cycle and conjugation
- Tetrahymena in the Laboratory: Strain Resources, Methods for Culture, Maintenance, and Storage
- Natural populations and inbred strains of Tetrahymena
- Tetrahymena thermophila Genetics: Concepts and Applications
- Transformation and strain engineering of Tetrahymena
- Biochemical approaches including the design and use of strains expressing epitope-tagged proteins
- Cytological Analysis of Tetrahymena thermophila
- Purification Of Tetrahymena Cytoskeletal Proteins
- Behavioral Bioassays and their Uses in Tetrahymena.
- Tetrahymena in the Classroom
Kathleen Collins
Part II: Systems perspectives
Denis H. Lynn and F. Paul Doerder
Kathleen M. Karrer
Robert S. Coyne, Nicholas A. Stover and Wei Miao
Dorota Wloga and Joseph Frankel
Alejandro D. Nusblat, Lydia J. Bright, and Aaron P. Turkewitz
Eric Cole and Toshiro Sugai
Part III: Operating Principles
Donna M. Cassidy-Hanley
F. Paul Doerder and Clifford Brunk
Eduardo Orias
Douglas L. Chalker
Mary T. Couvillion and Kathleen Collins
Mark Winey, Alexander J. Stemm-Wolf, Thomas H Giddings Jr., and Chad G. Pearson
Jerry E. Honts
Todd M. Hennessey and Thomas J. Lampert
Joshua J. Smith, Emily A. Wiley, and Donna M. Cassidy-Hanley
Description
This new volume of Methods in Cell Biology looks at Tetrahymena thermophila, a model organism in experimental biology. Covering sections on Systems perspectives and Operating principles, chapters are written by experts in the field.
With cutting edge material, this comprehensive collection is intended to guide researchers of Tetrahymena thermophila for years to come.
