Tetrahedron Reports on Organic Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume 3.21-30
Description
Tetrahedron Reports on Organic Chemistry, Volume 3 contains 10 tetrahedron reports on organic chemistry with report numbers 21-30. Some reports focus on synthetic uses of anodic substitution reactions; an empirical analysis of the circular dichroism of chiral olefins; structure and reactivity of cycloimmonium ylides; the mechanism of epoxidation of olefins by peracids; regiospecific preparation and synthetic uses of ketone enolates. Other tetrahedron reports center on aspects of the formation and use of stenhouse salts and related compounds; synthesis of macrolides; interesting aspects of marine natural products chemistry; participation of isomeric tRNA's in the partial reactions of protein biosynthesis; biosynthesis of β-lactam antibiotics.
Table of Contents
Contents
Report No.
21. Synthetic Uses of Anodic Substitution Reactions
22. An Empirical Analysis of the Circular Dichroism of Chiral Olefins
23. Structure and Reactivity of Cycloimmonium Ylides
24. The Mechanism of Epoxidation of Olefins by Peracids
25. Ketone Enolates: Regiospecific Preparation and Synthetic Uses
26. Aspects of the Formation and Use of Stenhouse Salts and Related Compounds
27. Synthesis of Macrolides
28. Interesting Aspects of Marine Natural Products Chemistry
29. Participation of Isomeric tRNA's in the Partial Reactions of Protein Biosynthesis
30. Biosynthesis of β-Lactam Antibiotics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147628