Tetrahedron Reports on Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080220925, 9781483147628

Tetrahedron Reports on Organic Chemistry

1st Edition

Volume 3.21-30

Editors: Derek Barton J. E. Baldwin W. D. Ollis
eBook ISBN: 9781483147628
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 234
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Tetrahedron Reports on Organic Chemistry, Volume 3 contains 10 tetrahedron reports on organic chemistry with report numbers 21-30. Some reports focus on synthetic uses of anodic substitution reactions; an empirical analysis of the circular dichroism of chiral olefins; structure and reactivity of cycloimmonium ylides; the mechanism of epoxidation of olefins by peracids; regiospecific preparation and synthetic uses of ketone enolates. Other tetrahedron reports center on aspects of the formation and use of stenhouse salts and related compounds; synthesis of macrolides; interesting aspects of marine natural products chemistry; participation of isomeric tRNA's in the partial reactions of protein biosynthesis; biosynthesis of β-lactam antibiotics.

Table of Contents


Contents

Report No.

21. Synthetic Uses of Anodic Substitution Reactions

22. An Empirical Analysis of the Circular Dichroism of Chiral Olefins

23. Structure and Reactivity of Cycloimmonium Ylides

24. The Mechanism of Epoxidation of Olefins by Peracids

25. Ketone Enolates: Regiospecific Preparation and Synthetic Uses

26. Aspects of the Formation and Use of Stenhouse Salts and Related Compounds

27. Synthesis of Macrolides

28. Interesting Aspects of Marine Natural Products Chemistry

29. Participation of Isomeric tRNA's in the Partial Reactions of Protein Biosynthesis

30. Biosynthesis of β-Lactam Antibiotics


Details

No. of pages:
234
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483147628

About the Editor

Derek Barton

J. E. Baldwin

W. D. Ollis

