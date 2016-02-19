Tests in Education
1st Edition
A Book of Critical Reviews
Description
Tests in Education: A Book of Critical Reviews is a collection of reviews of tests used in education. Topics covered by the reviews include early development, language, mathematics, composite attainments, general abilities, and personality and counseling. In the introduction, the tests reviewed, their range, and their accessibility and availability are discussed, along with the issues taken into account by the reviewers in the preparation of their reviews. Some of the desiderata for published tests are considered and the principles and issues frequently referred to by the reviewers are highlighted. The next section is devoted to the test reviews, which cover early development, language, mathematics, composite attainments, general abilities, and personality and counseling. The final chapter focuses on a number of other reviews for tests such as the Comprehension Test for College of Education Students, Garnett College Test, Maitland Graves Design Judgement Test, The Meier Art Tests, Modern Language Aptitude Test, Seashore Measure of Musical Talents, and Wing Standardized Tests of Musical Intelligence. This monograph will be of value to a wide range of professionals, including teachers, higher administrative staff and educational advisers, educational psychologists, medical officers, speech therapists, pediatricians, psychiatrists, and social workers.
Table of Contents
Reviewers
Preface
Introduction
Aims
Range of Tests Reviewed
Availability
Types of Tests
The Reviewers' Task
Target Populations and Ages
Publication Data
Content
Purposes
Item Preparation
Administration
Standardization
Sex Differences
Reliability
Validity
score Interpretation
Test Use
Concluding Remarks
Abbreviations
Test Reviews
Early Development
Language
Mathematics
Composite Attainments
General Abilities
Personality and Counseling
Other Topics
Glossary
Publishers and Distributors
Indexes
Reviewers
Tests
Details
- No. of pages:
- 748
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162102