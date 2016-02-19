Tests in Education: A Book of Critical Reviews is a collection of reviews of tests used in education. Topics covered by the reviews include early development, language, mathematics, composite attainments, general abilities, and personality and counseling. In the introduction, the tests reviewed, their range, and their accessibility and availability are discussed, along with the issues taken into account by the reviewers in the preparation of their reviews. Some of the desiderata for published tests are considered and the principles and issues frequently referred to by the reviewers are highlighted. The next section is devoted to the test reviews, which cover early development, language, mathematics, composite attainments, general abilities, and personality and counseling. The final chapter focuses on a number of other reviews for tests such as the Comprehension Test for College of Education Students, Garnett College Test, Maitland Graves Design Judgement Test, The Meier Art Tests, Modern Language Aptitude Test, Seashore Measure of Musical Talents, and Wing Standardized Tests of Musical Intelligence. This monograph will be of value to a wide range of professionals, including teachers, higher administrative staff and educational advisers, educational psychologists, medical officers, speech therapists, pediatricians, psychiatrists, and social workers.