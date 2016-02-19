Tests in Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124458802, 9781483162102

Tests in Education

1st Edition

A Book of Critical Reviews

Authors: Philip Levy Harvey Goldstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483162102
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 748
Description

Tests in Education: A Book of Critical Reviews is a collection of reviews of tests used in education. Topics covered by the reviews include early development, language, mathematics, composite attainments, general abilities, and personality and counseling. In the introduction, the tests reviewed, their range, and their accessibility and availability are discussed, along with the issues taken into account by the reviewers in the preparation of their reviews. Some of the desiderata for published tests are considered and the principles and issues frequently referred to by the reviewers are highlighted. The next section is devoted to the test reviews, which cover early development, language, mathematics, composite attainments, general abilities, and personality and counseling. The final chapter focuses on a number of other reviews for tests such as the Comprehension Test for College of Education Students, Garnett College Test, Maitland Graves Design Judgement Test, The Meier Art Tests, Modern Language Aptitude Test, Seashore Measure of Musical Talents, and Wing Standardized Tests of Musical Intelligence. This monograph will be of value to a wide range of professionals, including teachers, higher administrative staff and educational advisers, educational psychologists, medical officers, speech therapists, pediatricians, psychiatrists, and social workers.

Table of Contents


Reviewers

Preface

Introduction

Aims

Range of Tests Reviewed

Availability

Types of Tests

The Reviewers' Task

Target Populations and Ages

Publication Data

Content

Purposes

Item Preparation

Administration

Standardization

Sex Differences

Reliability

Validity

score Interpretation

Test Use

Concluding Remarks

Abbreviations

Test Reviews

Early Development

Language

Mathematics

Composite Attainments

General Abilities

Personality and Counseling

Other Topics

Glossary

Publishers and Distributors

Indexes

Reviewers

Tests

Philip Levy

Harvey Goldstein

