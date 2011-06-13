Testes Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-3
1st Edition
Authors: Timothy Gilligan
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710386
eBook ISBN: 9781455712564
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th June 2011
Page Count: 208
Description
Dr. Gilligan has recruited global experts to contribute articles on the topic of testes cancer. The issue is organized to mimic the clinical process of detection, treatment, and management. Included in the issue are articles on the biology, interpretation, and imaging of germ cell tumors; early stage and stage II of seminomas and nonseminomas; first, second, and third line of chemotherapy for disseminated germ cell tumors, resection of residual masses, and treatment of brain metastases.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 13th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455710386
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712564
About the Authors
Timothy Gilligan Author
Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute, Cleveland, OH, USA
