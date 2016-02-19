Ternary Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080099255, 9781483147154

Ternary Systems

1st Edition

Solubilities of Inorganic and Organic Compounds

Editors: H. Stephen T. Stephen
eBook ISBN: 9781483147154
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 770
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Solubilities of Inorganic and Organic Compounds, Volume 2: Ternary Systems, Part I focuses on a selection from the International Chemical Literature on the Solubilities of Elements, Inorganic Compounds, Metallo-organic Compounds, and Organic Compounds in Ternary and Multicomponent Systems.

The book underscores that Tables 1-4955 deal with Ternary Systems, while Tables 4956 et seq. are devoted to Multicomponent Systems. The first tables are systems in which an Element is a component, and these are supported by data for systems containing Inorganic Compounds and then Metallo-organic Compounds. The ion of ammonia is placed at the end of the first Group. The text also presents the arrangement of the compounds of elements. These include oxides and their hydrates and salts of halogen and other acids.

The book is a dependable reference for readers interested in studying the solubilities of inorganic and organic compounds.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1. Ternary Systems Nitrogen — Hydrogen — Carbon Dioxide

Details

No. of pages:
770
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483147154

About the Editor

H. Stephen

T. Stephen

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.