Solubilities of Inorganic and Organic Compounds, Volume 2: Ternary Systems, Part I focuses on a selection from the International Chemical Literature on the Solubilities of Elements, Inorganic Compounds, Metallo-organic Compounds, and Organic Compounds in Ternary and Multicomponent Systems.

The book underscores that Tables 1-4955 deal with Ternary Systems, while Tables 4956 et seq. are devoted to Multicomponent Systems. The first tables are systems in which an Element is a component, and these are supported by data for systems containing Inorganic Compounds and then Metallo-organic Compounds. The ion of ammonia is placed at the end of the first Group. The text also presents the arrangement of the compounds of elements. These include oxides and their hydrates and salts of halogen and other acids.

The book is a dependable reference for readers interested in studying the solubilities of inorganic and organic compounds.