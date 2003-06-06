Teratology in the Twentieth Century - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444513649, 9780080542355

Teratology in the Twentieth Century

1st Edition

Congenital Malformations in Humans and How their Environmental Causes were Established

Authors: H. Kalter
eBook ISBN: 9780080542355
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513649
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th June 2003
Page Count: 166
Description

This book is an an up-to-date survey and summary of present knowledge and future expectations regarding the environmental causes of congenital malformations in human beings, beginning with the earliest discoveries of the 20th century up to the latest ideas and problems at its end, presents views and comments on the progress made over the century in understanding human prenatal maldevelopment.

Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Introductory Matters. 2. Definitions. 3. Classification. 4. Frequency. 5. Early Human Studies. 6. Pioneering Works. 7. Early Experiments. 8. New Challenges. 9. Thalidomide. 10. Testing for teratogenicity. 11. Teratological detours. 12. Surveillance of congenital malformations. 13. Epidemiology of congenital malformations. 14. Human disease as teratogen. 15. Environmental hazards and disasters. 16. Disease medication and teratogenisis. 17. Folic acid and human malformations. 18. Alcohol consumption during pregnancy. 19. The accomplishment and the expectation. Bibliography. Index.

About the Author

H. Kalter

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pediatrics, College of Medicine, University of Cincinnati, Children's Hospital Medical Centre, Cincinnati, OH, USA

Reviews

"While there has been a windstorm of recent information on the relationship of genetics and birth defects, Dr. Kalter has left this discussion untouched, which provides a purity to this book. This is an excellent book..." -Ronald J. Lemire, M.D., University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, in BIRTH DEFECTS RESEARCH

