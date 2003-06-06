Teratology in the Twentieth Century
1st Edition
Congenital Malformations in Humans and How their Environmental Causes were Established
This book is an an up-to-date survey and summary of present knowledge and future expectations regarding the environmental causes of congenital malformations in human beings, beginning with the earliest discoveries of the 20th century up to the latest ideas and problems at its end, presents views and comments on the progress made over the century in understanding human prenatal maldevelopment.
Preface. 1. Introductory Matters. 2. Definitions. 3. Classification. 4. Frequency. 5. Early Human Studies. 6. Pioneering Works. 7. Early Experiments. 8. New Challenges. 9. Thalidomide. 10. Testing for teratogenicity. 11. Teratological detours. 12. Surveillance of congenital malformations. 13. Epidemiology of congenital malformations. 14. Human disease as teratogen. 15. Environmental hazards and disasters. 16. Disease medication and teratogenisis. 17. Folic acid and human malformations. 18. Alcohol consumption during pregnancy. 19. The accomplishment and the expectation. Bibliography. Index.
No. of pages: 166
- 166
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 6th June 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542355
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444513649
H. Kalter
Department of Pediatrics, College of Medicine, University of Cincinnati, Children's Hospital Medical Centre, Cincinnati, OH, USA
"While there has been a windstorm of recent information on the relationship of genetics and birth defects, Dr. Kalter has left this discussion untouched, which provides a purity to this book. This is an excellent book..." -Ronald J. Lemire, M.D., University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, in BIRTH DEFECTS RESEARCH