Tensegrity
1st Edition
Structural Systems for the Future
Description
The word tensegrity results from the contraction of ‘tensional’ and ‘integrity’, a word created by Richard Buckminster Fuller. He went on to describe tensegrity structures as ‘islands of compression in an ocean of tension’, and René Motro has developed a comprehensive definition which is ‘systems in a stable self equilibriated system comprising a discontinuous set of compressed components inside a continuum of tensioned components’.
This publication represents the life work of a leading exponent of a revolutionary and exciting method of structural design.
Key Features
- Represents the life work of a leading exponent of a revolutionary and exciting method of structural design
- Applicable to architecture as an established structural system, can also be applied to other fields
- Design professionals will be able to design better structures. Interested non-professionals will experience the great pleasure of being able to say "I understand why the Hisshorn tower stands up"
Readership
Civil and structural engineers, architects, artists, designers, and researchers and students of related disciplines
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 1st June 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542348
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781903996379
About the Author
René Motro
René Motro is a Professor at University Montpellier II. He is also Head of the Civil and Mechanical Engineering Laboratory and Head of the “Lightweight Structures for Architecture” research team at School of Architecture Languedoc Roussillon, both at University Montpellier II.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Civil & Mechanical Engineering Laboratory and of the “Lightweight Structures for Architecture” research team at the School of Architecture Languedoc Roussillon, both at University Montpellier II
Reviews
To explain the importance of tensegrity, Mamoru Kawaguchi, President of the International Association for Shell and Spatial Structures, writes in his review: ‘Foldable Tensegrities is a topic unique to this book, since it is a result of the author’s study for more than ten years. The information in this chapter may be helpful in research of deployable structures. In the final chapter on Actuality of Tensegrity he confirms that tensegrity is now applicable to architecture as an established structural system, while it can be applied to other fields as well.’ Stefan J. Medwadowski, Past President of the IASS, states in his review: ‘I am convinced that this volume will go a long way toward making the concept, the theory and the practicalities of tensegrity much more accessible. The design professionals will be able to design better structures. The interested non-professionals will experience the great pleasure of being able to say “I understand why the Hisshorn tower stands up”.’