To explain the importance of tensegrity, Mamoru Kawaguchi, President of the International Association for Shell and Spatial Structures, writes in his review: ‘Foldable Tensegrities is a topic unique to this book, since it is a result of the author’s study for more than ten years. The information in this chapter may be helpful in research of deployable structures. In the final chapter on Actuality of Tensegrity he confirms that tensegrity is now applicable to architecture as an established structural system, while it can be applied to other fields as well.’ Stefan J. Medwadowski, Past President of the IASS, states in his review: ‘I am convinced that this volume will go a long way toward making the concept, the theory and the practicalities of tensegrity much more accessible. The design professionals will be able to design better structures. The interested non-professionals will experience the great pleasure of being able to say “I understand why the Hisshorn tower stands up”.’