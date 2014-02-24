Tendon Transfers and Treatment Strategies in Foot and Ankle Surgery, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 19-1
Authors: Bruce Cohen
This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics will cover all of the most common procedures carried out by foot and ankle surgeons. A general overview at the beginning of the issue will lead into treatment of: flatfoot, cavus foot, hallux claw tow and varus, foot drop, rear instability, Achilles dysfunction, and spastic foot. There will be also be an article discussing percutaneous techniques.
Bruce Cohen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Ortho Carolina Foot and Ankle Institute
