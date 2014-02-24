Tendon Transfers and Treatment Strategies in Foot and Ankle Surgery, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323287067, 9780323287074

Tendon Transfers and Treatment Strategies in Foot and Ankle Surgery, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 19-1

1st Edition

Authors: Bruce Cohen
eBook ISBN: 9780323287074
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323287067
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th February 2014
Description

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics will cover all of the most common procedures carried out by foot and ankle surgeons. A general overview at the beginning of the issue will lead into treatment of: flatfoot, cavus foot, hallux claw tow and varus, foot drop, rear instability, Achilles dysfunction, and spastic foot. There will be also be an article discussing percutaneous techniques.

About the Authors

Bruce Cohen Author

Ortho Carolina Foot and Ankle Institute

