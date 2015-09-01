Tendon Regeneration: Understanding Tissue Physiology and Development to Engineer Functional Substitutes is the first book to highlight the multi-disciplinary nature of this specialized field and the importance of collaboration between medical and engineering laboratories in the development of tissue-oriented products for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine (TERM) strategies.

Beginning with a foundation in developmental biology, the book explores physiology, pathology, and surgical reconstruction, providing guidance on biological approaches that enhances tendon regeneration practices.

Contributions from scientists, clinicians, and engineers who are the leading figures in their respective fields present recent findings in tendon stem cells, cell therapies, and scaffold treatments, as well as examples of pre-clinical models for translational therapies and a view of the future of the field.