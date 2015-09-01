Tendon Regeneration
1st Edition
Understanding Tissue Physiology and Development to Engineer Functional Substitutes
Description
Tendon Regeneration: Understanding Tissue Physiology and Development to Engineer Functional Substitutes is the first book to highlight the multi-disciplinary nature of this specialized field and the importance of collaboration between medical and engineering laboratories in the development of tissue-oriented products for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine (TERM) strategies.
Beginning with a foundation in developmental biology, the book explores physiology, pathology, and surgical reconstruction, providing guidance on biological approaches that enhances tendon regeneration practices.
Contributions from scientists, clinicians, and engineers who are the leading figures in their respective fields present recent findings in tendon stem cells, cell therapies, and scaffold treatments, as well as examples of pre-clinical models for translational therapies and a view of the future of the field.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of tendon biology, disease, and tissue engineering approaches
- Presents modern, alternative approaches to developing functional tissue solutions discussed
- Includes valuable information for those interested in tissue engineering, tissue regeneration, tissue physiology, and regenerative medicine
- Explores physiology, pathology, and surgical reconstruction, building a natural progression that enhances tendon regeneration practices
- Covers recent findings in tendon stem cells, cell therapies, and scaffold treatments, as well as examples of pre-clinical models for translational therapies and a view of the future of the field
Readership
Scientists and Engineers working on tissue engineering and regeneration. Undergraduate and postgraduate students, professors, and scientists working in the biosciences, biomedicine, biotechnology, bioengineering, and materials sciences.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Section 1. Biology and Physiology of Tendons
- Chapter 1. Tendon Physiology and Mechanical Behavior: Structure–Function Relationships
- 1. Tendon Structure and Composition
- 2. Tendon Mechanics
- 3. Multiscale Mechanics and Structure–Function Characterization
- 4. Mechanical and Compositional Variations in Tendons with Different Functions
- List of Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 2. Tendon Resident Cells—Functions and Features in Section I—Developmental Biology and Physiology of Tendons
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Tendon Cells—Origin and Specification
- 3. Tendon Cells—ECM Synthesis, Assembly, and Tissue Maturation
- 4. Cell–ECM Interactions
- 5. Mechanoregulation of Tendon Cells
- 6. Conclusion
- List of Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 3. Mechanobiology of Embryonic and Adult Tendons
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Embryonic Tendon
- 3. Postnatal Tendon
- 4. Mechanical Cues Experienced by Embryonic, Postnatal, and Adult Tendons
- 5. Studies in the Embryo Suggest Mechanical Factors Influence Embryonic Tendon Development
- 6. In Vitro Studies Suggest Mechanical Factors Influence Embryonic Tendon Development
- 7. Exercise Studies Examine the Influence of Mechanics in Adult Tendon
- 8. In Vitro Studies Suggest Mechanical Factors Influence Adult Tendon Homeostasis
- 9. Potential Mechanisms of Tendon Cell Mechanotransduction
- 10. Conclusions
- List of Abbreviations
- Section 2. Pathologies and Repair of Tendons
- Chapter 4. Tendinopathy I: Understanding Epidemiology, Pathology, Healing, and Treatment
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Anatomical Diagnosis
- 3. Pathology
- 4. Epidemiology
- 5. Pathophysiology
- 6. Healing and Repair
- 7. Nonsurgical Treatment
- 8. Surgical Treatment
- 9. Conclusion
- List of Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 5. Tendinopathy II: Etiology, Pathology, and Healing of Tendon Injury and Disease
- 1. Epidemiology
- 2. Definitions
- 3. Tendinopathy Etiology
- 4. Pathology
- 5. Summary and Conclusions
- List of Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Section 3. Tendon Regenerative Medicine Approaches
- Chapter 6. Cell-Based Approaches for Tendon Regeneration
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Tendon Endogenous Regeneration
- 3. Isolation Procedures of Tendon Resident Cells
- 4. Alternative Stem Cells Sources for Cell-Based Tendon Tissue Engineering
- 5. Moving Cell Therapies into the Clinics
- 6. Conclusion
- List of Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 7. The Role of Growth Factors in Tendon Stimulation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Growth Factors
- 3. Platelet-Rich Plasma
- 4. Conclusions
- List of Abbreviations
- Section 4. Scaffolds-Based Approaches
- Chapter 8. Engineering Anisotropic 2D and 3D Structures for Tendon Repair and Regeneration
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Anisotropic Sponges
- 3. Anisotropic Self-Assembled Fibers
- 4. Anisotropic Electrospun Fibers
- 5. Anisotropic Imprinted Substrates
- 6. Conclusive Remarks
- List of Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 9. Biologic- and Synthetic-Based Scaffolds for Tendon Regeneration
- 1. Tendon Injuries
- 2. Tendon Repair and Tissue Engineering Strategies
- 3. Criteria and Requirements for Tendon Tissue Engineering Scaffolds
- 4. Types for Tendon Tissue Engineering Scaffolds
- 5. Scaffold Architecture and Design
- 6. Functional and Bioactive Scaffolds
- 7. Conclusions
- List of Abbreviations
- Section 5. Tendon Tissue Engineering
- Chapter 10. Fabrication of Hierarchical and Biomimetic Fibrous Structures to Support the Regeneration of Tendon Tissues
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Spinning Techniques for Tendon TE Scaffolding
- 3. Rapid Prototyping Technique
- 4. Electrochemically Aligned Collagen
- 5. Microengineered Hydrogels
- 6. Assembly of Fibrous Biomaterials into Higher Hierarchical Structures
- 7. Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
- List of Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 11. Multifactorial Tendon Tissue Engineering Strategies
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cells, Scaffolds, and Mechanical Stimulation
- 3. Approaches for Different Anatomical Regions
- 4. Design of Custom Bioreactors
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- List of Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 12. Tendon Tissue Engineering: Combined Tissue Engineering Approach for the Regeneration of Tendons
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Functional Tendon Tissue Engineering
- 3. Tendon Tissue Engineering Bioreactors and Construct Stimulation
- 4. Conclusions
- List of Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 13. Biomaterial Scaffolds for Tendon Tissue Engineering
- 1. Motivation: Tendon Injury and Repair Mechanism
- 2. Introduction to Tissue Engineering
- 3. Cell–Biomaterial Interactions
- 4. Clinical Translation and Adaptation to Complex Musculoskeletal Injury Models
- 5. Conclusions
- List of Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 14. Engineered Tendon Repair and Regeneration
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cell Sources in Tendon Engineering and Regeneration
- 3. Scaffold Materials for Tendon Engineering
- 4. In Vivo, In Vitro, and Ex Vivo Tendon Engineering
- 5. Conclusion
- List of Abbreviations
- Glossary
- Chapter 15. Scaffold Design for Integrative Tendon–Bone Repair
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Rotator Cuff Tendon Augmentation Grafts
- 3. Integrative Rotator Cuff Tendon–Bone Repair
- 4. Summary and Future Directions
- List of Abbreviations
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 1st September 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128016008
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128015902
About the Editor
Manuela Gomes
Affiliations and Expertise
3B's Research Group, University of Minho, Headquarters of the European Institute of Excellence on Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
Rui Reis
Rui L. Reis, PhD, DSc, Hon. Causa MD, FBSE, FTERM, member of NAE, is the Director of the 3B’s Research Group and of the ICVS/3B´s Associate Laboratory of the University of Minho. He is also the CEO of the European Institute of Excellence on Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, the Global President of the Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine International Society (TERMIS) and the Editor-in-chief of the Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine. He is a recognized World expert, with almost a 1000 published works and more than 25000 citations to his work, in the development of biomaterials from natural origin polymers and their use in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, and in controlled drug delivery, in many cases in combination with different types of stem cells. He has been awarded many international prizes and is the PI of projects with a budget totalizing more than 40 million Euros.
Affiliations and Expertise
3B's Research Group, University of Minho, Headquarters of the European Institute of Excellence on Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
Márcia Rodrigues
Affiliations and Expertise
3B's Research Group, University of Minho, Headquarters of the European Institute of Excellence on Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine