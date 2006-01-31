Ten Steps to Maturity in Knowledge Management
1st Edition
Lessons in Economy
Description
Presents a comprehensive set of lessons for the KM practitioner, covering all phases of planning, design, implementation and assessment of knowledge management. A central theme of the book is that for the success of KM in an organization, it is critical to ensure that investments and changes are made with sensibility and economy in each phase of the KM solution. The book explains the reasoning behind each of the lessons, illustrates it with scenarios extracted from real-world KM implementations, and provides guidelines for practitioners to implement the lesson in their own organization.
Key Features
- Presents a unique set of counterintuitive lessons with a common theme that spans all phases of the design and implementation of a KM solution, through which the practitioner can obtain a consistent methodology for implementing KM
- Each lesson is accompanied by sufficient explanations and illustrations, using self-contained examples
- Presents detailed practical guidelines to enable the practitioners to apply the lesson effectively in their own KM implementations
Readership
Knowledge management practitioners and decision makers in medium and large companies, governments and other organizations
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction: Knowledge management in practice: an introduction; The basic lesson – economy in knowledge management. Part 2 Strategy: Lesson 1: Economy of plan – adopt an evolutionary strategy; Lesson 2: Economy of change – be non-intrusive; Lesson 3: Economy of control – disempower the KM team. Part 3 Design: Lesson 4: Economy of scope – understand the knowledge dynamics of your organization; Lesson 5: Economy of effort – decentralize KM; Lesson 6: Economy in deployment – design an enterprise KM architecture. Part 4 Practice: Lesson 7: Economy in assessment – nurture a self-assessing quality system; Lesson 8: Economy in promotion – motivate through recognition; Lesson 9: Economy in evolution – measure from the start. Part 5 Future: Lesson 10: Look beyond KM; The final lesson: make KM a way of life.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 31st January 2006
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631998
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843341659
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843341307
About the Author
J. K. Suresh
Dr J. K. Suresh is Associate Vice President and Principal Knowledge Manager at Infosys Technologies Limited.
Affiliations and Expertise
Infosys Technologies Limited
Kavi Mahesh
Dr. Kavi Mahesh is a KM consultant and the founder of EasySoftech, a company that builds software tools for knowledge management.
Affiliations and Expertise
EasySoftech, India