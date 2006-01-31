Ten Steps to Maturity in Knowledge Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843341307, 9781780631998

Ten Steps to Maturity in Knowledge Management

1st Edition

Lessons in Economy

Authors: J. K. Suresh Kavi Mahesh
eBook ISBN: 9781780631998
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341659
Paperback ISBN: 9781843341307
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st January 2006
Page Count: 248
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
52.95
45.01
42.50
36.13
70.00
59.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
42.50
36.13
52.95
45.01
70.00
59.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Presents a comprehensive set of lessons for the KM practitioner, covering all phases of planning, design, implementation and assessment of knowledge management. A central theme of the book is that for the success of KM in an organization, it is critical to ensure that investments and changes are made with sensibility and economy in each phase of the KM solution. The book explains the reasoning behind each of the lessons, illustrates it with scenarios extracted from real-world KM implementations, and provides guidelines for practitioners to implement the lesson in their own organization.

Key Features

  • Presents a unique set of counterintuitive lessons with a common theme that spans all phases of the design and implementation of a KM solution, through which the practitioner can obtain a consistent methodology for implementing KM
  • Each lesson is accompanied by sufficient explanations and illustrations, using self-contained examples
  • Presents detailed practical guidelines to enable the practitioners to apply the lesson effectively in their own KM implementations

Readership

Knowledge management practitioners and decision makers in medium and large companies, governments and other organizations

Table of Contents

Part 1 Introduction: Knowledge management in practice: an introduction; The basic lesson – economy in knowledge management. Part 2 Strategy: Lesson 1: Economy of plan – adopt an evolutionary strategy; Lesson 2: Economy of change – be non-intrusive; Lesson 3: Economy of control – disempower the KM team. Part 3 Design: Lesson 4: Economy of scope – understand the knowledge dynamics of your organization; Lesson 5: Economy of effort – decentralize KM; Lesson 6: Economy in deployment – design an enterprise KM architecture. Part 4 Practice: Lesson 7: Economy in assessment – nurture a self-assessing quality system; Lesson 8: Economy in promotion – motivate through recognition; Lesson 9: Economy in evolution – measure from the start. Part 5 Future: Lesson 10: Look beyond KM; The final lesson: make KM a way of life.

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631998
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843341659
Paperback ISBN:
9781843341307

About the Author

J. K. Suresh

Dr J. K. Suresh is Associate Vice President and Principal Knowledge Manager at Infosys Technologies Limited.

Affiliations and Expertise

Infosys Technologies Limited

Kavi Mahesh

Dr. Kavi Mahesh is a KM consultant and the founder of EasySoftech, a company that builds software tools for knowledge management.

Affiliations and Expertise

EasySoftech, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.