Ten-Decimal Tables of the Logarithms of Complex Numbers and for the Transformation from Cartesian to Polar Coordinates
1st Edition
Volume 33 in Mathematical Tables Series
Editors: L. A. Lyusternik
eBook ISBN: 9781483184975
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 128
Description
Ten-Decimal Tables of the Logarithms of Complex Numbers and for the Transformation from Cartesian to Polar Coordinates contains Tables of mathematical functions up to ten-decimal value. These tables are compiled in the Department for Approximate Computations of the Institute of Exact Mechanics and Computational Methods of the U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences. The computations are carried out by this department in conjunction with the Computational-Experimental Laboratory of the Institute.
This book will be of value to mathematicians and researchers.
Table of Contents
Description of the Tables and Methods for Their Use
Tables
