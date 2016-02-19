Temperature-Salinity Analysis of World Ocean Waters - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444412515, 9780080870472

Temperature-Salinity Analysis of World Ocean Waters, Volume 11

1st Edition

Authors: O.I. Mamayev
eBook ISBN: 9780080870472
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 373
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
245.00
208.25
320.00
272.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
373
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080870472

Reviews

@qu:Mamayev's book recommends itself, in its thoroughness, to every practising oceanographer; its careful exposé of T-S methods and its wealth of examples will make it an invaluable tool of synoptic oceanography. @source: Environment Canada

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

O.I. Mamayev Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.