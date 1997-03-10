Television Microprocessor IC Data Files - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080519807

Television Microprocessor IC Data Files

1st Edition

Authors: J. EDWARDS
eBook ISBN: 9780080519807
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 10th March 1997
Page Count: 240
Description

Microprocessor ICs are the most complicated part of TV equipment and present special problems to the engineer when fault finding. Complementing the first volume in this series, Television IC Data Files, the most popular microprocessor ICs used in televisions are covered here. Each device is presented graphically with the relevant data information given against each pin to enable the engineer to quickly compare voltage measurements and signal in/out data on a faulty device, with those in the book. All the measurements and signal data in the book were taken under actual working conditions.

The purpose of this book is to provide the workshop technician and the field engineer with a valuable and convenient method of fault finding without the need to consult workshop manuals which are often expensive or indeed out of stock. As such it will also be of interest to those on television training courses.

John Edwards runs his own audio visual services company and has contributed numerous articles to the trade magazine Television.

Key Features

comprehensive cover of most commonly used ICs

convenient reference for working engineer

up-to-date and affordable

Readership

Television workshop technicians and field engineers.

Table of Contents

A collection of television microprocessor ICs presented in alphabetical/numerical order.

