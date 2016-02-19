Telemechanics focuses on telemechanics that is applied widely in power engineering, industry, transport, public utilities, and in other branches of the economy. This book is devoted mainly to a detailed description of numerous telemechanical methods and various branches of telemechanics, such as remote control, telemetry, and communication channels. The general principles of telemechanics are only briefly mentioned. This text also provides a brief exposition of the problems of telemechanics. The important principles and methods applicable to the design of telemechanical systems, descriptions of concrete remote control, and telemetering systems are also deliberated. This publication is valuable to engineers and specialists concerned with the most important parts of telemechanical theory and engineering.