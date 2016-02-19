Telemechanics
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Automation and Automatic Control
Telemechanics focuses on telemechanics that is applied widely in power engineering, industry, transport, public utilities, and in other branches of the economy. This book is devoted mainly to a detailed description of numerous telemechanical methods and various branches of telemechanics, such as remote control, telemetry, and communication channels. The general principles of telemechanics are only briefly mentioned. This text also provides a brief exposition of the problems of telemechanics. The important principles and methods applicable to the design of telemechanical systems, descriptions of concrete remote control, and telemetering systems are also deliberated. This publication is valuable to engineers and specialists concerned with the most important parts of telemechanical theory and engineering.
Table of Contents
Annotation
Preface
Foreword to the English Edition
Chapter 1. General Information on Telemechanical Systems
1.1. Basic Concepts and Definitions
1.2. Information and Information-transmission Systems
Chapter 2. TelemechanicalE Signals
2.1. Continuous and Discrete Signals
2.2. Codes with Enhanced Noise-immunity
2.3. Separation of Signal Elements
Chapter 3. TelemeteringE Systems
3.1. General Notions
3.2. Systems with Continuous Signals
3.3. Systems with Discrete Signals
3.4. Multi-Channel Systems
Chapter 4. Remote-Control and Remote-Signaling Systems
4.1. General Notions
4.2. Some of the most Important Stages and Units of Remote-Control Equipment
4.3. Systems with Electrical Separation (Multiconductor Systems)
4.4. Frequency-Separation Systems
4.5. Time-Separation Systems
4.6. Protection from the Execution of Distorted Signals
Bibliography
Appendix 1. Table of Binary Numbers
Appendix 2. Table of Logarithms Base 2 for the Numbers 1-50
Appendix 3. Frequency Spectra of Certain Signals
Index
- No. of pages:
- 110
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181387