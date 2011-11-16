Telehealth in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711147

Telehealth in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 44-6

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Holtel
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711147
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th November 2011
Description

The far reach of telehealth for patients living in remote areas, in areas isolated by war, and those who cannot travel is quickly becoming a practical and efficient way to practice medicine. Otolaryngologists and other physicians wishing to become familiar with the role of telehealth in diagnosis and treatment of patients will find topics in this publication that include: 

Teleconsultation in Neuro-otology;  Telehealth and Humanitarian Partnerships in Otolaryngology; Successful Models for Tele-otolaryngology;  Consumer Directed Telehealth;  Remote Audiology;  Remote Management of Voice and Swallowing Disorders;  Robotics and Tele-Surgery in Otolaryngology;  Training and Simulation in Otolaryngology;  Cell Phones in Telehealth;  The Alaska Experience: Impact of Telehealth in Treating Ear Disease in Alaska;  Legal issues and Licensing;  Future prospects of Teleotolaryngology

About the Authors

Michael Holtel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, University of Hawaii and the US Army Medical Readiness Material Command Telemedicine and Advanced Techology Center(USAMRMC/TATRC)

