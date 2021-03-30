Telehealth : A Multidisciplinary Approach - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323848640

Telehealth : A Multidisciplinary Approach

1st Edition

Clinics Collections

Editor: Joel Heidelbaugh
Paperback ISBN: 9780323848640
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th March 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

Clinics Collections: Depression draws from Elsevier’s robust Clinics Review Articles database to provide multidisciplinary teams, including psychiatrists, general practitioners, and pediatricians, with practical clinical advice and insights on how telehealth can be implemented in individual specialties.

Clinics Collections: Telehealth guides readers on how to apply current best practices in the implementation of telehealth to everyday practice to help overcome patient challenges and complications, keep up with new and advanced treatment methods, and improve patient outcomes.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
30th March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323848640

About the Editor

Joel Heidelbaugh

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School; Medical Director, Ypsilanti Health Center, Ypsilanti, MI, USA

