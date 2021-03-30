Telehealth : A Multidisciplinary Approach
1st Edition
Clinics Collections
Description
Clinics Collections: Depression draws from Elsevier’s robust Clinics Review Articles database to provide multidisciplinary teams, including psychiatrists, general practitioners, and pediatricians, with practical clinical advice and insights on how telehealth can be implemented in individual specialties.
Clinics Collections: Telehealth guides readers on how to apply current best practices in the implementation of telehealth to everyday practice to help overcome patient challenges and complications, keep up with new and advanced treatment methods, and improve patient outcomes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 30th March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323848640
About the Editor
Joel Heidelbaugh
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School; Medical Director, Ypsilanti Health Center, Ypsilanti, MI, USA
