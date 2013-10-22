Telecommunications Demystified
1st Edition
Description
Telecommunications Demystified provides details of developments in telecommunications, and their underlying theory, are thoroughly examined in this sweeping tutorial. The book first builds a strong mathematical foundation, introduces the basic concepts of analogue and digital telecommunications, and then develops more complex topics such as source and channel coding, baseband and carrier modulation, estimation and synchronization, multiple access schemes, and trellis-coded modulation. Includes several MATLAB® tutorials that permit readers to model various telecommunications systems.
Key Features
- Balances a solid theoretical treatment of subjects with practical applications and examples
- Covers both digital and analogue telecommunications systems, including digital modulation techniques
- The accompanying material includes MATLAB® tutorials that permit readers to model various telecommunications systems and an electronic version of the book
Readership
Professional engineers who need a quick introduction to the latest developments in telecommunications theory as well as engineering students.
Table of Contents
Preface;INTRODUCING TELECOMMUNICATIONS: communications systems; telecommunications systems; analog and digital communications systems; TELECOMMUNICATION NETWORKS: communication channels; data communications; mobile communications; local area networks (LANs); REVIEW OF MATH, STATS, AND SYSTEMS: random variables; random processes; signals and systems; SOURCE CODING AND DECODING: sampling; quantization; pulse code modulation; predictive coding; MODULATORS AND DEMODULATORS: modulators; mathematical representation of modulated signals; demodulators; performance measures; BLOCK CODING AND DECODING: block coding; linear block codes; performance of block coders; decoding; CONVOLUTIONAL CODING AND DECODING: convolutional coders; trellis diagrams; the Viterbi algorithm; catastrophic codes; TRELLIS-CODED MODULATION: inputs; decoder front ends; decoder; best path determination; CHANNEL FILTERING AND EQUALIZERS: modulators and pulse shaping; receivers; linear equalizers; ESTIMATION AND SYNCHRONIZATION: estimation; evaluation of channel phase; practical channel estimators; MULTIPLE ACCESS SCHEMES: TDMA; FDMA; CDMA; FH-CDMA; MC-CDMA; CIMA; ANALOG COMMUNICATIONS: amplitude modulation; frequency modulation; superheterodyne receivers; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518671
About the Author
Carl Nassar
Reviews
"Professor Nassar has an uncanny ability to demystify the complexities of telecommunications systems engineering." --Dale N. Hatfield, former chief, Office of Engineering and Technology, Federal Communications Commission
"Provides a wide-ranging tutorial on theory and practical issues using the requisite math and equations. This book does not provide primarily a circuit-design or even a system-level, block-diagram treatment; instead, it seeks to explain the underlying principles, problems, techniques, and constraints of standard telecommunication functions. The book covers networks, source coding/decoding, modulators and demodulators, channel coding and decoding, trellis-coded modulation, filtering and equalizers, signal detection and estimation, and error detection and correction, among other topics.
I won't mislead you and say this book is an easy read or a quick read. If you plan to get the most out of it, you need to pay attention and follow the equations and derivations, which include integrals, differentials, matrices, and more. Fortunately, the author clearly explains the transitions from one equation to the next without those fear-inducing phrases, such as "we can see," "the derivation is left as an exercise to the reader," and "it can be shown." If you want to increase your understanding of the issues and answers in digital-communications systems and some analog systems, this book should help." --EDN Magazine