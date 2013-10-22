Telecommunications Demystified

"Professor Nassar has an uncanny ability to demystify the complexities of telecommunications systems engineering." --Dale N. Hatfield, former chief, Office of Engineering and Technology, Federal Communications Commission

"Provides a wide-ranging tutorial on theory and practical issues using the requisite math and equations. This book does not provide primarily a circuit-design or even a system-level, block-diagram treatment; instead, it seeks to explain the underlying principles, problems, techniques, and constraints of standard telecommunication functions. The book covers networks, source coding/decoding, modulators and demodulators, channel coding and decoding, trellis-coded modulation, filtering and equalizers, signal detection and estimation, and error detection and correction, among other topics.



I won't mislead you and say this book is an easy read or a quick read. If you plan to get the most out of it, you need to pay attention and follow the equations and derivations, which include integrals, differentials, matrices, and more. Fortunately, the author clearly explains the transitions from one equation to the next without those fear-inducing phrases, such as "we can see," "the derivation is left as an exercise to the reader," and "it can be shown." If you want to increase your understanding of the issues and answers in digital-communications systems and some analog systems, this book should help." --EDN Magazine