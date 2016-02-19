Technology Transfer and Change in the Arab World
1st Edition
The Proceedings of a Seminar of the United Nations Economic Commission for Western Asia organized by the Natural Resources, Science and Technology Division, Beirut, 9-14 October 1977
Description
Technology Transfer and Change in the Arab World covers the proceedings of the Seminar of the United Nations Economic Commission for Western Asia. The book presents 24 papers that cover concerns in technology transfer in the Arab world. The coverage of the book includes established patterns of technology acquisition in the Arab world; possible mechanisms for the transfer and development of technology; and the transfer of technology and investment policy design. The selection also presents articles that cover resource related technology such as water science and technology in the Middle East since 1945; induced adjustment and the role of agriculture in economic development; and prospects and scope for solar energy. The book will be of great interest to individuals concerned with the technological development in the Middle East.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
Participants
Established Patterns of Technology Acquisition in the Arab World
Discussion
The Role of Science and Technology Policy in Technological Change in Developing Countries
Discussion
The Status of Science and Technology in the Western Asia Region
Discussion
Finance and Technology Transfer
Discussion
Possible Mechanisms for the Transfer and Development of Technology
Discussion
An Approach to the Generation of Technologies Appropriate for Rural Development
Discussion
The 1976 CASTARAB Rabat Meeting: A Review
Discussion
International Sub-contracting and Transfer of Technology to LDC's
Discussion
Values, Social Organization and Technology Change in the Arab World
Discussion
Impact of Technical Change on the Structure of the Labor Force in the ECWA Region
Discussion
Water Science and Technology in the Middle East since 1945 Agricultural Water Use
Discussion
Satellite Remote Sensing for Basin Development and Monitoring
Discussion
Induced Adjustment and the Role of Agriculture in Economic Development
A Case Study of Egypt and Syria
Discussion
The Role of Low-Cost Technology for Increasing Agricultural Productivity in the ECWA Region
ECWA/FAO Agricultural Division
The Transfer of Technology and Investment Policy Design: A Case Study in Rural Poverty
ECWA/FAO Agricultural Division
Discussion
Transportation Bottlenecks, Planning and Technology Transfer
Discussion
Desalination Application in Western Asia
Discussion
Development of Industrial Technology Transfer Through Specialized
Centers: A Case Study and Critical Analysis
Discussion
Appropriate Technology, Employment and Basic Needs in Arab Countries with Special Reference to the Food Industries
Discussion
Prospects and Scope for Solar Energy
Discussion
Impediments to the Technological Development of the Petroleum and Mineral Resources Sector in the Arab World
Discussion
Transfer of Technology in the Arab Steel Industry
Discussion
Index of Contributors
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188317