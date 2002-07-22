Technology of Engineering Materials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface; Introduction to materials; The structure of materials; Alloys; Polymers, ceramics and composites; Forming and joining; Failure of materials; Selection of materials; Solutions to problems; Index
Description
A core text for first year modules in Engineering Materials and Technology, offering student-centred learning based in real-life engineering practice.
A comprehensive materials technology text for first year engineering students, Technology of Engineering Materials provides all the essential information required for application in real-life engineering practice. In line with the philosophy of the IIE Core Textbook Series, a uniquely student-centred approach to the subject is given. The principles and practical considerations that underlie the informed selection of materials in mechanical and production engineering are introduced in an easily accessible format, through case studies, assignments and knowledge-check questions, all designed to aid student learning. Practical application of the subject within an engineering context is stressed throughout.
This book is tailored to be used on a wide range of introductory courses at first degree and HND level. As with all texts in the IIE Core Textbook Series, an interactive style brings the subject to life with activities and case studies rather than pages of theory alone. Key numerical and statistical techniques are introduced through Maths in Action panels located within the main text. The content has been carefully matched to a variety of first year degree modules including IEng and other BSc / BEng Engineering and Technology courses. Lecturers will find the breadth of material covered gears the book towards a flexible style of use, which can be tailored to their syllabus.
This essential text is part of the IIE textbook series from Butterworth Heinemann - textbooks to form the strong practical, business and academic foundations for the professional development of tomorrow's incorporated engineers.
Key Features
·Content matched to requirements of a wide range of undergraduate modules within Engineering and Technology courses ·Practical text featuring worked examples, case studies, assignments and knowledge-check questions throughout. ·Breadth of coverage to enable tutors to tailor the book's use to suit their particular syllabus.
Readership
Details
- No. of pages:
- 471
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 22nd July 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080939551
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750656436
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
William Bolton Author
Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK
Mathew Philip Author
Mathew Philip is a Professor at the University of Brighton in Brighton, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Brighton, Brighton, UK