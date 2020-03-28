Technology in Diabetes,An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 49-1

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Grazia Aleppo, will cover key topics in Technology in Diabetes. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Adriana G. Ioachimescu. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Evolution of Diabetes Technology, Diabetes Technology in children, Diabetes Technology in adults with type 1 and type 2 Diabetes, Benefits and challenges of Diabetes Technology use in older adults, Integration of Diabetes Technology in Clinical Practice, Diabetes Technology in the inpatient setting for management of hyperglycemia, Standardization of CGM reports, Diabetes Technology and Exercise, Psychosocial Aspects of Diabetes Technology use, Automated insulin delivery, and Glucagon, among others.