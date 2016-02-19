Technology for Underdeveloped Areas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080122632, 9781483164342

Technology for Underdeveloped Areas

1st Edition

An Annotated Bibliography

Authors: Jack Baranson
eBook ISBN: 9781483164342
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 90
Description

Technology for Underdeveloped Areas: An Annotated Bibliography focuses on the functional aspects of technology, including the economic criteria of choice, the institutional requisite for transmittal, and the cultural constraints upon proficiency. This book discusses the relevant concepts, provides specific examples of products and systems required by developing economies, and indicates organizational approaches to adapting advantageous technology. Organized into five parts, this book starts with an overview of the most comprehensive statements on the criteria of choice for developing economies. This text then examines the concept of scarcity, which is essential to questions of technological optima in the areas of investment returns, trade specializations, and growth rates. Other chapters consider the general problems encountered by developing economies in the world. This book discusses as well the changes in corporate and economic policies to enhance technological efficiency. The final chapter analyzes the difficulties encountered by international corporations trying to transplant industrial techniques. Social scientists, economists, and engineers will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Remarks upon the Bibliography

Part I. Economic Aspects

Choice of Techniques and Factor Proportions

Growth Models

Trade Aspects

Part II. Socio-cultural Influences on Technology

Impact upon Equipment and Product Design

Impact of Customs and Ideology on Industrial Proficiency

Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Part III. Products and Systems

Product and Systems

Concepts and Techniques in Creative Design

Industrial Techniques and Equipment

Foods

Chemicals and Fibers

Resources and Power

Transportation

Education and Communication Media

Housing

Fertility Problem

Village Technologies

Agriculture

Part IV. Institutional Arrangements

National Programs

Training Technologists

World Transmittal Systems

Role of Foreign Enterprise

Part V. Additional Bibliography

Additional Items

Author Index

Title Index

About the Author

Jack Baranson

