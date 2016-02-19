Technology for Underdeveloped Areas
1st Edition
An Annotated Bibliography
Description
Technology for Underdeveloped Areas: An Annotated Bibliography focuses on the functional aspects of technology, including the economic criteria of choice, the institutional requisite for transmittal, and the cultural constraints upon proficiency. This book discusses the relevant concepts, provides specific examples of products and systems required by developing economies, and indicates organizational approaches to adapting advantageous technology. Organized into five parts, this book starts with an overview of the most comprehensive statements on the criteria of choice for developing economies. This text then examines the concept of scarcity, which is essential to questions of technological optima in the areas of investment returns, trade specializations, and growth rates. Other chapters consider the general problems encountered by developing economies in the world. This book discusses as well the changes in corporate and economic policies to enhance technological efficiency. The final chapter analyzes the difficulties encountered by international corporations trying to transplant industrial techniques. Social scientists, economists, and engineers will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Remarks upon the Bibliography
Part I. Economic Aspects
Choice of Techniques and Factor Proportions
Growth Models
Trade Aspects
Part II. Socio-cultural Influences on Technology
Impact upon Equipment and Product Design
Impact of Customs and Ideology on Industrial Proficiency
Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Part III. Products and Systems
Product and Systems
Concepts and Techniques in Creative Design
Industrial Techniques and Equipment
Foods
Chemicals and Fibers
Resources and Power
Transportation
Education and Communication Media
Housing
Fertility Problem
Village Technologies
Agriculture
Part IV. Institutional Arrangements
National Programs
Training Technologists
World Transmittal Systems
Role of Foreign Enterprise
Part V. Additional Bibliography
Additional Items
Author Index
Title Index
- No. of pages:
- 90
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164342