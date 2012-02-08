Gain a complete understanding of sonography physics and instrumentation related to clinical practice. Technology for Diagnostic Sonography provides clear, in-depth coverage of physics principles, ultrasound transducers, pulse echo instrumentation, Doppler instrumentation, clinical safety, and quality control. It includes the latest information on real-time imaging techniques, plus a comprehensive discussion of image artifacts. With wide-ranging online review questions, it also offers ample opportunities to assess your learning progress. Written by sonography and testing expert Wayne Hedrick, Technology for Diagnostic Sonography simplifies this difficult topic and allows you to demonstrate your knowledge of physics and instrumentation on exams with the ultimate goal of preparing you for success in clinical practice.