Technology for Diagnostic Sonography
1st Edition
Description
Gain a complete understanding of sonography physics and instrumentation related to clinical practice. Technology for Diagnostic Sonography provides clear, in-depth coverage of physics principles, ultrasound transducers, pulse echo instrumentation, Doppler instrumentation, clinical safety, and quality control. It includes the latest information on real-time imaging techniques, plus a comprehensive discussion of image artifacts. With wide-ranging online review questions, it also offers ample opportunities to assess your learning progress. Written by sonography and testing expert Wayne Hedrick, Technology for Diagnostic Sonography simplifies this difficult topic and allows you to demonstrate your knowledge of physics and instrumentation on exams with the ultimate goal of preparing you for success in clinical practice.
Key Features
- A focus on essential physics and instrumentation provides the exact technical content you need to prepare for clinical sonography practice.
- Accessible, conversational writing style with real-world analogies explains physics concepts and makes this difficult topic less intimidating.
- Examples and sample problems help you make the connection between theory and practical applications.
- The latest information on equipment and scanning methods ensures an understanding of how to competently and safely use ultrasound instrumentation.
- Comprehensive discussion of image artifacts with illustrative examples helps you recognize and eliminate artifacts.
- Detailed description of performance testing with tissue mimicking phantoms allows assessment of the proper operation of B-mode scanners.
- Practical guidance on the clinical use of mechanical index and thermal index enables practice of the ALARA principle when scanning patients.
- Full-color format shows scans as they appear in the clinical setting.
- Key terms and other learner-friendly features focus your study on important information.
- Summaries of essential principles and equations reinforce the most important concepts.
- Extensive review questions on a companion Evolve website allow realistic assessment of your knowledge.
Table of Contents
1. Properties of Sound Waves
2. Interactions of Ultrasound with Tissue
3. Intensity
4. Single Element Transducers: Properties
5. Single Element Transducers: Transmission and Echo Reception
6. Static Imaging
7. Image Formation in Real-Time Ultrasound
8. Real-Time Ultrasound Transducers
9. Real-Time Ultrasound Instrumentation
10. Digital Signal and Image Processing
11. Image Quality in Real-Time Ultrasound
12. Real-Time Image Artifacts
13. Doppler Physics and Instrumentation
14. Pulsed-Wave Doppler Spectral Analysis
15. Doppler Imaging
16. M-Mode
17. Clinical Safety
18. Performance Testing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 8th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277570
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323081955
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323081986
About the Author
Wayne Hedrick
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Medical Radiation Biophysics, College of Medicine, Northeastern Ohio University, Rootstown, OH, USA; Certified Diagnostic Radiological and Medical Nuclear Physicist, Aultman Hospital, Canton, OH, USA