Technology, Change and the Academic Library
1st Edition
Case Studies, Trends and Reflections
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: INTRODUCTION
1: Introduction
SECTION 2: TECHNOLOGY AND CHANGE MANAGEMENT IN HIGHER EDUCATION AND ACADEMIC LIBRARIES
2: Technology and change management in academic libraries: an overview and literature review
3: Technological innovation in higher education
4: Change management in higher education
SECTION 3: CASE STUDIES
Library systems and library services platforms
Repositories
Open access and scholarly communication, bibliometrics, open access university presses
Data management and curation
Web services
Digital resources including e-books
Library spaces, makerspaces
Virtual reference services
Research support, virtual research environments
Research data management
Digitisation
Social media technologies in learning, research, communication and marketing
Online identity
Big data / learning analytics
MOOCs
Enhancing learning and teaching / online and blended learning
Digital scholarship / digital humanities
Disability technology / accessibility of services and resources
Digital literacy / fluency
Personalisation
User experience
Patrons as creators
Mobile technologies and devices
Plagiarism detection
Lecture recording
Text mining
Robotics
SECTION 4: TRENDS AND REFLECTIONS
21: Future technologies and future change
22: Reflections (Jeremy Atkinson) FURTHER READING
Description
Massive technological change has been impacting universities and university libraries in recent years. Such change has manifested in technological developments impacting all areas of academic library activity, including systems, services, collections, the physical library environment, marketing, and support for university teaching, learning, research, and administration. Many books and papers have examined these changes from a technical perspective. However, there is little substantive reflection on what technological change means, and how best to get out in front of it, for the academic library.
Technology, Change and the Academic Library systematically reflects on technological innovation, the successes, failures and lessons learned, the nature, process and culture of change, and key aspects including impacts on library staff and users, roles and responsibilities, and skills and capabilities. The book takes an international perspective on the massive change currently affecting academic libraries. The title gives an overview and literature review, considers technological innovation and change management, future technologies and future change, and provides information on further reading. Case studies describe the rationale, aims, and objectives for particular technological innovations, and consider methods, outcomes, and recommendations for the future. Finally, the book reflects back on how technological change can best be wrought in academic libraries.
Key Features
- Gives library managers and librarians insight into how best to identify, plan, and implement technological innovation
- Provides a wide-ranging overview, literature review, and a series of reflective case studies on technological innovation in libraries
- Emphasises current trends, lessons, and critical issues for putting technological innovation into place
- Offers an international perspective on technological innovation in the academic library
- Uses a critical methodology to reflect on what works, what does not, and how managers can apply lessons from real cases worldwide
Readership
Academic librarians, library managers, information professionals in the academy, library leaders, library administrators, university leaders, vice chancellors and pro-vice chancellors, university administrators, postgraduate library and information science students, MLIS students, MLIS instructors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128228074
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jeremy Atkinson Editor
Jeremy Atkinson has wide-ranging experience and expertise in the leadership, management and development of academic library services. He had overall responsibility for the strategic and operational management of library and information services at the University of Glamorgan from 1991 to 2012. He previously held library posts at the University of Northumbria, Cardiff University and Manchester Metropolitan University. He has had a long standing and active involvement in a large number of UK strategic committees and groups, notably those of Jisc (continuous involvement from 1998 – 2012), SCONUL (including three years as a trustee and member of SCONUL Executive Board) and WHELF (Wales Higher Education Libraries Forum). For WHELF he was Chair of the WHELF Development Group and responsible for the HELP (Higher Education Libraries in Partnership) project, which defined the future direction of Welsh academic library collaboration, and for the development of the WHEEL (Welsh Higher Education Electronic Library) initiative, covering e-journal and e-book procurement for the Welsh HE sector.
Affiliations and Expertise
Library and Information Services Consultant, UK