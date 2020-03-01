Technology and Health
1st Edition
Promoting Attitude and Behavior Change
Description
Technology for Health-Related Cognitive and Behavioral Change examines how technologies can be used to distribute health information, to facilitate cognitive changes, and to persuade attitudinal and behavioural changes for good health - both mental and physical. The book synthesizes theory-driven research with implications for practice, covering a range of theories in the context of health: Presence, Computers are Social Actors (CASA), Proteus Effects, and Social Cognitive Theory. It includes technologies such as mobile applications, mobile games, computer games, augmented reality, virtual reality, robotics, and artificial intelligence.
Key Features
- Includes new technologies to improve both mental and physical health
- Examines technologies in relation to cognitive change
- Discusses persuasion used for behavioural and attitudinal changes
- Provides theoretical frameworks for the effective use of technology
Readership
Researchers in psychology, health, communications, information technology, and medicine
Table of Contents
- Introduction: New Media Technologies for Good Health
2. Distributing Health-Related Information
3. Cognitive Changes
4. Persuasion
5. Behavioral Changes
6. Attitudinal Changes
7. Telehealth Applications
8. Mobile Applications
9. Behavioral Changes
10. Virtual Reality as a Tool
11. Augmented Reality
12. Video Games
13. Robotics
14: Artificial Intelligence
15. Wearable Technology
16. Children
17. Adults
18. Older Adults
About the Author
Jihyun Kim
Jihyun Kim (Ph.D., University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 2012) is an Assistant Professor in the Nicholson School of Communication and Media at the University of Central Florida in the United States. Her primary research interests are focused on (a) social and psychological effects and implications of new media/communication technologies for meaningful outcomes (e.g., health, education, enjoyment) and (b) a theoretical notion of presence (particularly, social presence) in a technology-mediated environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nicholson School of Communication and Media, University of Central Florida, Orlando, FL, USA
Hayeon Song
Hayeon Song (Ph.D., University of Southern California, 2008) is an Associate Professor in the Department of Interaction Science at SungKyunkwan University in South Korea. She studies ways to use new media as persuasive and educational vehicle in the context of health. She is particularly interested in the psychological effects of virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and social media focusing on the theoretical concept of presence. Her most recent research focuses on the artificial agent helping seniors manage their mental health.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Global Business, College of Business, Gachon University, South Korea
Reviews
"Written in an engaging and entertaining style, this edited book on health communication and technology covers a broad range of theories--Presence, Computers are Social Actors (CASA), Proteus Effects, and Social Cognitive Theory--in the context of health. If you are interested in theoretical and practical implications of new information and communication technologies on our health attitude and behavior, this book is a must read." --Kwan M. Lee, Korea Foundation Professor in CKS and New Media, Nanyang Technological University