Technology and Applications of Polymers Derived from Biomass
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Biomass and its Sources
3. Chemistry of Biomass
4. Biomass Conversion Approaches
5. Use of Raw Biomass and its Conversion to Energy
6. Biomass Logistics and Economics
7. Manufacturing Industrial Chemicals from Biomass
8. Derivation of Monomers from Biomass
9. Polymerization of Biomass-based Monomers
10. Direct Derivation of Polymers from Biomass
11. Processing of Biomass Derived Polymers
12. Material and Energy Balance for Conversion of Biomass Materials
13. Applications of Biomass Derived Polymers
14. Environmental Impact of Biomass Conversion
Description
Technology and Applications of Polymers Derived from Biomass explores the range of different possible routes from biomass to polymeric materials, including the value and limitations of using biomass in material applications and a comparison of petrochemical-derived polymers and bio-based polymers. The book discusses biomass sources, types, chemistry and handling concerns. It covers the manufacture of industrial chemicals from biomass and the derivation of monomers and polymers from biomass. It also details the processing and applications of biomass-derived polymers to enable materials scientists and engineers realize the potential of biomass as a sustainable source of polymers, including plastics and elastomers.
The book is a one-stop-shop reference—giving students a basic understanding of the technology and how the material can be applied to industrial processes they will face in the workforce, and giving materials engineers and product designers the information they need to make more informed material selection decisions.
Key Features
- Provides fundamental understanding of an increasingly important approach to sourcing polymeric materials
- Includes actionable, relevant information to enable materials engineers and product designers consider biomass-derived polymers in the products they are developing
- Discusses the environmental impact of biomass conversion to help readers improve the sustainability of their operations
- Compares petrochemical-derived polymers with bio-based polymers
Readership
Product development engineers in the field of plastics, particularly in processing and production of biopolymers. Design engineers involved in creating new products and substituting biopolymers into existing products, particularly in packaging, automotive, medical sectors. Biopolymer researchers seeking to learn more about the raw materials of these polymers, and potential applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2018
- Published:
- 18th November 2017
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511162
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323511155
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Syed Ali Ashter Author
Syed Ali Ashter, Principal at Ashter Consultancy LLC., has worked on developing medical devices from concept to commercialization, and in process development. He performed post-doctoral research on next generation formable films for the automotive industry at McMaster University, and received his Ph.D. in 2008 in Plastics Engineering from University of Massachusetts Lowell. He has been on the Board of Directors of the Medical Plastics division of the Society of Plastics Engineers since 2012. He has published two books: ‘Thermoforming of Single and Multilayer Laminates’ at the end of 2013, and ‘Introduction to Bioplastics Engineering’ in 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal at Ashter Consultancy LLC., Massachusetts, USA