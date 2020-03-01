Technology and Adolescent Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128173190

Technology and Adolescent Health

1st Edition

In Schools and Beyond

Editors: Megan A. Moreno Andrea J. Hoopes
Paperback ISBN: 9780128173190
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 300
Description

Today’s adolescents are digital natives, using technology at home and in school to access information, for entertainment, to socialize, and to do school work. It can be difficult to limit both access to technology, and the purpose for which it is intended to be used, and that technology can impact adolescent physical and mental health in both positive and negative ways. This book summarizes research on how technology use impacts adolescent mental health, sleep, physical activity, and eating habits. It additionally identifies monitoring and screening technology based tools for use with adolescents.

Key Features

  • Summarizes effects of digital technology use on adolescent mental health
  • Advises on based practices for adolescent technology use in home and schools
  • Identifies digital tools to monitor adolescent health
  • Includes effects on sleep, addiction, socialization, eating and exercise habits
  • Provides positive and negative consequences of technology use

Readership

Researchers in clinical, developmental, and applied psychology, clinical practitioners, school psychologists

Table of Contents

  1. Why This Book is Needed
    2. Primary Care Needs
    3. Nutrition
    4. Physical Activity
    5. Sexual and Reproductive Health Care Needs
    6. Sleep
    7. Safety
    8. Mental Health
    9. Interpersonal Violence
    10. Substance Abuse
    11. LGBTQ Health
    12. Social Media
    13. Physical and Cognitive Disabilities
    14. Legal and Policy Considerations

About the Editor

Megan A. Moreno

Dr Moreno’s research focuses on ways in which technology can be used towards improving adolescent health with particular interests in social media. Dr. Moreno and her team have published the largest body of work to date regarding pediatric health and Facebook. Dr. Moreno has served as an expert in the field both nationally and internationally on this topic. The mission of SMAHRT is to advance society’s understanding of the relationships between media and adolescents towards educating adolescents, providing better care, and developing innovations in adolescent health.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept of Pediatrics, University of Wisconsin, USA

Andrea J. Hoopes

Kaiser Permanent, Seattle, WA

Kaiser Permanent, Seattle, WA

