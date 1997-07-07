Techniques in Protein Chemistry, Volume 8

Foreword. Preface. Acknowledgments.

Primary Structural Analysis: Protein Sequencing Using Microreactors and Capillary Electrophoresis with Thermo-optical Absorbance Detection: Enhancement of Concentration Limits of Detection in Capillary Electrophoresis: Examples of On-Line Sample Preconcentration, Cleanup, and Microreactor Technology in Protein Characterization. Sequencing MHC Class I Peptides Using Membrane Preconcentration-Capillary Electrophoresis Tandem Mass Spectrometry (mPC-CE-MS/MS). Nano-electrospray Mass Spectrometry and Edman Sequencing of Peptides and Proteins Collected from Capillary Electrophoresis. Characterization of a Recombinant Hepatitis E Protein Vaccine Candidate by Mass Spectrometry and Sequencing Techniques. Comparison of the High Sensitivity and Standard Versions of Applied Biosystems Procise TM 494 N-Terminal Protein Sequencers Using Various Sequencing Supports. Evaluation of ABRF-96SEQ: A Sequence Assignment Exercise. Internal Protein Sequencing of SDS-PAGE-Separated Proteins: Optimization of an In Gel Digest Protocol. A Strategy to Obtain Internal Sequence Information from Blotted Proteins after Initial N-terminal Sequencing. Internal Protein Sequencing of SDS PAGE-Separated Proteins: A Collaborative ABRF Study.

Physical and Chemical Analysis: Chromatographic Determination of Extinction Coefficients of Non-Glycosylated Proteins Using Refractive Index (RI) and UV Absorbance (UV) Detectors: Applications for Studying Protein Interactions by Size Exclusion Chromatography with Light-Scattering, UV, and RI Detectors. Single Alkaline Phosphatase Molecule Assay by Capillary Electrophoresis Laser-Induced Fluorescence Detection. A New Centrifugal Device Used in Sample Clean-up and Concentration of Peptides. Sample Preparation Using Synthetic Membrances for the Study of Biopolymers by Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization Mass Spectrometry. Use of LC/MS Peptide Mapping for Characteriation of Isoforms in 15N-Labeled Recombinant Human Leptin. Hyphenated HPLC Methodology for the Resolution and Elucidation of Peptides from Proteolytic Digests. Detecting and Identifying Active Compounds from a Combinatorial Library Using Iasys and Electrospray Mass Spectrometry. Amino Acid Analysis of Unusual and Complex Samples Based on 6-Aminoquinolyl-N-hydroxysuccinimidyl Carbamate Derivatization. Development of a Method for Analysis of Free Amino Acids from Physiological Samples Using a 420A ABI/PE Amino Acid Analyzer. Quantitation and Identification of Proteins by Amino Acid Analysis: ABRF-96AAA Collaborative Trial

Chemical Modification: Nonaqueous Chemical Modification of Lyophilized Proteins Reaction of HIV-1 NC p7 Zinc Fingers with Electrophilic Reagents. The Identification and Isolation of Reactive Thiols in Ricin A-Chain and Blocked Ricin Using 2-(4'-Maleimidylanilino)naphthalene-6-sulfonic Acid. Inactivation of the Human Cytomegalovirus Protease by Diisopropylfluorophosphate. Studies on the Status of Arginine Residues in Phospholipase A2 from Naja naja atra (Taiwan cobra) Snake Venom. Selective Reduction of the Intermolecular Disulfide Bridge in Human Glial Cell Lined-Derived Neurotrophic Factor Using Tris-(2-Carboxyethyl)Phosphine. Effects of Surface Hydrophobicity on the Structural Properties of Insulin. The Effects of in Vitro Methionine Oxidation on the Bioactivity and Structure of Human Keratinocyte Growth Factor.

Posttranslational and Other Modifications: Effects of Enzyme Glycosylation on the Chemical Step of Catalysis, as Probed by Hydrogen Tunneling and Enthalpy of Activation. Profile Analysis of Oligosaccharides from Glycoproteins by PMP Labeling. Comparison of Chemical and Enzymatic Release Methods Using RP-HPLC and Mass Spectrometry. Positive Identification of Glycosylation Sites in Proteins and Peptides Using a Modified Beckman LF 3600 N-Terminal Protein Sequencer. Deamidation and Isoaspartate Formation during in Vitro Aging of a Recombinant Hepatitis E Vaccine Candidate. The Isolation and Characterization of Active Site Peptides in Lysyl Oxidase. Complement Activation in EDTA Blood/Plasma Samples May Be Caused by Coagulation Proteases. Disulfide-Linked Human Stem Cell Factor Dimer: Method of Identification and Molecular Comparison to the Noncovalent Dimer. Autocatalytic Reduction of a Humanized Antibody.

Interactions of Protein with Ligands: Oxygen and Ascorbate Mediated Modification of a Recombinant Hemoglobin. Metal Activation and Regulation of E. coli Rnase H. Crystal Structure of Avian Sarcoma Virus Integrase with Bound Essential Cations. Multidimensional NMR Studies of an Exchangeable Apolipoprotein and Its Interactions with Lipids. NMR Methods for Analysis of CRALBP Retinoid Binding. Novel Method for Measuring the Binding Properties of the Site-Directed Mutants of the Proteins that Bind Hydrophobic Ligands: Application to Cellular Retinoic Acid Binding Proteins. A Strategy for Predicting the Ligand Binding Competence of Recombinant Orphan Nuclear Receptors Using Biophysical Characterization.

Protein-Protein Interactions: Detection of Intra-Cellular Protein-Protein Intractions: Penicillin Interactive Proteins and Morphogene Proteins. Use of Synthetic Peptides in Mapping the Binding Sites for hsp70 in a Mitochondrial Protein. Interfacing Biomolecular Interaction Analysis with Mass Spectrometry and the Use of Bioreactive Mass Spectrometer Probe Tips in Protein Characterization. Transition-State Theory and Secondary Forces in Antigen-Antibody Complexes. Thermodynamic Investigation of Enzyme and Inhibitor Interactions with High Affinity. Development and Characterization of a Fab Fragment as a Surrogate for the IL-1 Receptor.

Macromolecular Assemblies: Topogology of Membrane Proteins in Native Membranes Using Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Ionization/Mass Spectrometry. Role of D-Ser46 in the P-type Calcium Channel Blocker, w-Agatoxin-TK. Involvement of Basic Amphiphilic a-Helical Domain in the Reversible Membrane Interaction of Amphitropic Proteins: Structural Studies by Mass Spectrometry, Circular Dichroism, and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance. One-Dimensional Diffusion of a Protein along a Single-Stranded Nucleic Acid. Metal-Dependent Structure and Self Association of the RAG1 Zinc-Binding Domain. Localizing Flexibility within the Target Site of DNA-Bending Proteins. Assembly of the Multifunctional EcoKI DNA Restriction Enzyme in Vitro.

Three Dimensional Structure: Strategies for NMR Assignment and Global Fold Determinations Using Perdeuterated Proteins.

1H-NMR Evidence for Two Buried ASN Side-Chains in the c-MYC-MAX Heterodimeric a-Helical Coiled-Coil. NMR Confirms the Presence of the Amino-Terminal Helix of Group II Phospholipase A2 in Solution. The Crystallographic Analysis of Glycosylation-Inhibiting Factor Structure of the D30N Active Site Mutant of FIV Proteinase Complexed with a Statine-Based Inhibitor. A Homology-Based Model of Juvenile Hormone Esterase from the Crop Pest, Heliothis virescens. Analysis of Linkers of Regular Secondary Structures in Proteins. Structural and Functiona Roles of Tyrosine-50 of Yeast Guanylate Kinase.

Dynamics and Folding: Flexibility of Serine Protease in Nonaqueous Solvent. Internal Dynamics of Human Ubiquitin Revealed by 13C-Relaxation Studies of Randomly Fractionally Labeled Protein. Detection of Protein Unfolding and Fluctuations by Native State Hydrogen Exchange. Laser Temperature Jump for the Study of Early Events in Protein Folding. Biophysical and Structural Analysis of Human Acidic Fibroblast Growth Factor. A Thermodynamic Analysis Discriminating Loop Backbone. The Equilibrium Ensemble of Conformational States in Staphylococcal Nuclease. An Evaluation of Protein Secondary Structure Prediction Algorithms.

Biological and Chemical Design: Designing Water Soluble b-Sheet Peptides with Compact Structure. Engineering Secondary Structure to Invert Coenzyme Specificity in Isopropylmalate Dehydrogenase. A Method for Determining Domain Binding Sites in Proteins with Swapped Domains: Implications for bA3- and bB2- Crystallins. Complete Mutagenesis of the Gene Encoding TEM-1 b-Lactamase. Characterization of Truncated Kirsten-Ras Purified from Baculovirus Infected Insect Cells Indicates Heterogeneity due to N-terminal Processing and Nucleotide Dissociation. Isolation and Characterization of Multiple-Methionine Mutants of T4 Lysozyme with Simplified Cores. Synthesis of Alzheimer's (1-42) Ab-Amyloid Peptide with Preformed Fmoc-Aminoacyl Fluorides. Analysis of Racemization during "Standard" Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis: A Multicenter Study. Index.