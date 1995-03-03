Techniques in Protein Chemistry, Volume 6

Foreword. Preface. Acknowledgements.

Mass Spectrometry of Peptides and Proteins: The Use of a Volatile N-Terminal Degradation Reagent for Rapid, High-Sensitivity Sequence Analysis of Peptides by Generation of Sequences Ladders, M. Bartlet-Jones, W.A. Jeffery, H.F. Hansen, and D.J.C. Pappin. Investigation of Polyethylene Membranes as Potential Sample Supports for Linking SDS-PAGE with MALDI-TOF MS for the Mass Measurement of Proteins, J.A.Blackledge and A.J. Alexander. Comparison of ESI-MS, LSIMS, and MALDI-TOF-MS for the Primary Structure Analysis of a Monoclonal Antibody, L. Cano, K.M. Swiderek, and J.E. Shively. MS Based Scanning Methodologies Applied to Conus Venom, A.G. Craig, W.H. Fischer, J.E. Rivier, J.M. McIntosh, and W.R. Gray. Direct Coupling of an Automated 2-Dimensional Microcolumn Affinity Chromatography-Capillary HPLC System with Mass Spectrometry for Biomolecule Analysis, D.B Kassell, T.G. Consler, M. Shalaby, P. Sekhri, N. Gordon, and T. Nadler. Edman Degradation and MALDI Sequencing Enables N- and C-Terminal Sequence Analysis of Peptides, R. Kellner, G. Talbo, T. Houthaeve, and M. Mann. Identification of the Amino Terminal Peptide of N-Terminally Blocked Proteins by Differential Deutero-Acetylation Using LC/MS Techniques, C.D. Thulin and K.A. Walsh.

Analysis of Posttranslational Processing Events: HPAEC-PAD Analysis of Monoclonal Antibody Glycosylation, J. Rohrer, J. Thayer, N. Avdalovic, and M. Weitzhandler. Carbohydrate Structure Characterization of Two Soluble Forms of a Ligand for the ECK Receptor Tyrosine Kinase, C.L. Clogston, P.L. Derby, R. Toso, J.D. Skrine, M. Zhang, V. Parker, G.M. Fox, T.D. Bartley, and H.S. Lu. Characterization of Individual N- and O-Linked Glycosylation Sites Using Edman DegradationA.A. Gooley, N.H. Packer, A. Pisano, J.W. Redmond, K.L. Williams, A. Jones, M. Loughnan, and P.F. Alewood. The Unexpected Presence of Hydroxylysine in Noncollagenous Proteins, M.S. Molony, S.-L. Wu, L.K. Keyt, and R.J. Harris. Isolation of Escherichia coli Synthesized Recombinant Proteins that Contain (e-N-Acetyllysine, B.N. Violand, M.R. Schlittler, C.Q. Lawson, J.F. Kane, N.R. Siegel, C.E. Smith, and K.L. Duffin. LC-MS Methods for Selective Detection of Posttranslational Modifications in Proteins: Glycosylation, Phosphorylation, Sulfation, and Acylation, M.F Bean, R.S. Annan, M.E. Hemling, M. Mentzer, M.J. Huddleston, and S.A. Carr. Identification of Phosphorylation Sites by Edman DegradationJ.D. Shannon and J.W. Fox. Determination of the Disulfide Bonds of Human Macrophage Chemoattractant Protein-1 Using a Gas Phase Sequencer, R. Seetharam, J.I. Corman, and S.M. Kamerkar.

Protein Sequencing and Amino Acid Analysis: Enzymatic Digestion of PVDF-Bound Proteins in the Presence of Glucopyranoside Detergents: Applicability to Mass Spectrometry, J. Fernandez, F. Gharahdaghi, and S.M. Mische. In-Gel Digestion of SDS PAGE-Separated Proteins: Observations from Internal Sequencing of 25 Proteins, K.R. Williams and K.L. Stone. Peptide Mapping at the 1 m Level: In-Gel vs. PVDF Digestion Techniques, L.A. Merewether, C.L. Clogston, S.D. Patterson, and H.S. Lu. Enzymatic Digestion of Proteins in Zinc Chloride and Ponceau S Stained Gels, S. Zhou and A. Admon. Direct Collection Onto Zitex and PVDF for Edman Sequencing: Elimination of Polybrene, W.A. Burkhart, M.B. Moyer, W.M. Bodnar, A.M. Everson, V.G. Valladares, and J.M. Bailey. Minimizing N-to-O Shift in Edman Sequencing, W.H. Vensel and G.E. Tarr. The Hydrolysis Process and the Quality of Amino Acid Analysis: ABRF-94AAA Collaborative Trial, K. Ü, Yüksel, T.T. Andersen, I. Apostol, J.W. Fox, R.J. Paxton, and D.J. Strydom. A New Reagent for Cleaving at Cystine Residues, C. Mitchell, L. Hinman, L. Miller, and P.C. Andrews. Protein Sequence Analysis Using Microbore PTH Separations, M.F. Rohde, C. Clogston, L.A. Merewether, P. Derby, and K.D. Nugent. Assignment of Cysteine and Tryptophan Residues during Protein Sequencing: Results of ABRF-94 SEQ, J. Gambee, P.C. Andrews, K. DeJongh, G. Grant, B. Merrill, S. Mische, and J. Rush. Automated C-Terminal Protein Sequence Analysis Using the Hewlett-Packard G1009A C-Terminal Protein Sequencing System, C.G. Miller, D.H. Hawke, J. Tso, and S. Early. Applications Using an Alkylation Method for Carboxy-Terminal Protein Sequencing, M.L. Bozzini, J.Zhao, P.-M. Yuan, D. Ciolek, Y.-C. Pan, J. Horton, D.R. Marshak, and V.L. Boyd. C-Terminal Sequence Analysis of Polypeptides Containing C-Terminal Proline, J.M. Bailey, O. Tu, G. Issai, and J.E. Shively.

Peptide and Protein Separations and Other Methods: High Sensitivity Detection of Tryptic Digests Using Derivatization and Fluorescence Detection, S.A. Cohen, I. Mechnikov, and P. Young. Reagents for Rapid Reduction of Disulfide Bonds in Proteins, R. Singh and G.M. Whitesides. Strategies for the Removal of Ionic and Nonionic Detergents from Protein and Peptide Mixtures for On- and Off-Line Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LCMS), K.M. Swiderek, M.L. Klein, S.A. Hefta, and J.E. Shively. Online Preparation of Complex Biological Samples prior to Analysis by HPLC, LC/MS, and /or Protein Sequencing, K. Stoney and K. Nugent. Methods for the Purification and Characterization of Calcium-Binding Proteins from Retina, A.S. Polans, K. Palczewski, W.A. Gorczyca, and J.W. Crabb. Evidence for the Presence of a-Bungarotoxin in Venom-Derived k-Bungarotoxin, J.J. Fiordalisi and G.A. Grant. Progress in the Development of Solvent and Chromatography Systems Appropriate for Bitopic Membrane Proteins, S.-J. Kil, L.M. Oleksa, G.C. Landis, and C.R. Sanders, II. Rapid Separation of Proteins and Peptides Using Conventional Silica-Based Supports: Identification of 2-D Gel Proteins following In-Gel Proteolysis, R.L. Moritz, J. Eddes, H. Ji, G.E. Reid, and R.J. Simpson.

Mutagenesis and Protein Design: Studying a-Helix and b-Sheet Formation in Small Proteins, C.K. Smith, M. Munson, and L. Regan. Circular Permutation of RNase T1 through PCR Based Site-Directed Mutagenesis, J.M. Kuo, L.S. Mullins, J.B. Garrett, and F.M. Raushel.

E. coli-Expressed Human Neurotrophin-3 Characterization of a C-Terminal Extended Product, J.O. Hui, S.-Y. Meng, V. Katta, L. Tsai, M.F. Rohde, and M. Haniu. Spectral Enhancement of Recombinant Proteins with Tryptophan Analogs: The Soluble Domain of Human Tissue Factor, C.A. Hasselbacher, R. Rusinova, E.Rusinova, and J.B.A. Ross. Utilization of Partial Reactions, Side Reactions, and Chemical Rescue to Analyze Site-Directed Mutants of Ribulose 1,5-Bisphosphate (RuBP) Carboxylase/Oxygenase (Rubisco), M.R. Harpel, E.H. Serpersu, and F.C. Hartman. Probing the Roles of Conserved Histidine Residues in b-Galactosidase (E. coli) Using Site Directed Mutagenesis and Transition State Analog Inhibition, N.J. Roth, K.Y.N. Wong, and R.E. Huber.

Analysis of Protein Interactions: Rapid in Vitro Assembly of Class I Major Histocompatibility Complex, N.J. Papadopoulos, J.C. Sacchettini, S.G. Nathenson, and R.H. Angeletti. Peptide Models of bZIP Proteins: Quantitative Analysis of DNA Affinity and Specificity, S.J. Metallo and A. Schepartz. Applying Affinity Coelectrophoresis to the Study of Nonspecific, DNA Binding Peptides, M.L. Nedved and G.R. Moe. Investigating Calmodulin-Target Sequence Interactions Using Mutant Proteins and Synthetic Target Peptides, W.A. Findlay, S.R. Martin, and P.M. Bayley. Interactions of Bacterial Cell-Surface Proteins with Antibodies: A Versatile Set of Protein-Protein Interactions, G.C.K. Roberts, L.-Y. Lian, I.L. Barsukov, J.P. Derrick, K. Kato, and Y. Arata. Studies of Cytokine-Cytokine Receptor Interactions: Influence of Ligand Dimerization, L.D. Ward, G.J. Howlett, R.L. Moritz, A. Hammacher, K. Yasukawa, and R.J. Simpson. New High Sensitivity Sedimentation Methods: Application to the Analysis of the Assembly of Bacteriophage P22, W.F. Stafford, III, S. Liu, and P.E. Prevelige, Jr..

Protein Conformation and Folding: Cyanogen as a Conformational Probe, R.A. Day, A. Hignite, and W.E. Gooden. Evaluation of Interactions between Residues in a a-Helices by Exhaustive Conformational Search, T.P. Creamer, R. Srinivasan, and G.D. Rose. Design, Synthesis, and Characterization of a Water-Soluble b-Sheet Peptide, D.S. Wishart, L.H. Kondejewski, P.D. Semchuk, C.M. Kay, R.S. Hodges, and B.D. Sykes. Automated Analysis of Protein Folding, R.A. Smith, J. Henkin, and T.F. Holzman. HSP70 Protein Complexes: Their Characterization by Size-Exclusion HPLC, D.R. Palleros, L. Shi, K. Reid, and A. Fink. Methods for Collecting and Analyzing Attenuated Total Reflectance FTIR Spectra of Proteins in Solution, K.A. Oberg and A.L. Fink.

NMR Analysis of Peptides and Proteins: 19F NMR Studies of Fluorinated Sugars Binding to the Glucose and Galactose Receptor, L.A. Luck. Heteronuclear Gradient-Enhanced NMR for the Study of 20-30 kDa Proteins: Application to Human Carbonic Anhydrase II, R.A. Venters and L.D. Spicer. Toward the Solution Structure of Large (>30 kDa) Proteins and Macromolecular Complexes, C.H. Arrowsmith, W. Lee, M. Revington, T. Yamazaki, and L.E. Kay. Solution Structures of Horse Ferro- and Ferricytochrome c Using 2D and 3D 1H NMR and Restrained Simulated Annealing, P.X. Qi, E.J. Fuentes, R.A. Beckman, D.L. Di Stefano, and A.J. Wand. NMR Relaxation Methods to Study Ligand-Receptor Interactions, D.W. Hoyt, J.-J. Wang, and B.D. Sykes.

Peptide Synthesis: Application of 2-Chlorotrityl Resin: Simultaneous Synthesis of Peptides Which Differ in the C-Termini, A.L. Hong, T.T. Le, and T. Phan. Correlation of Cleavage Techniques with Side-Reactions following Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis, G.B. Fields, R.H. Angeletti, L.F. Bonewald, W.T. Moore, A.J. Smith, J.T. Stults, and L.C. Williams. Protein Synthesis on a Solid Support Using Fragment Condensation, S. Brandtner and C. Griesinger. Characterization of a Side Reaction Using Stepwise Detection in Peptide Synthesis with Fmoc Chemistry, Y. Yang, W.V. Sweeney, S. Thörnqvist, K. Schneider, B.T. Chait, and J.P. Tam.

