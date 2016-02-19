Techniques in Immunocytochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121404079, 9780080984223

Techniques in Immunocytochemistry

1st Edition

Series Editors: Gillian Bullock Peter Petrusz
eBook ISBN: 9780080984223
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 283
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
143.00
100.10
100.10
100.10
114.40
100.10
100.10
114.40
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Cryofixation. Low Temperature Embedding. Detection of Cytoskeletal Proteins in Cultured Cells at the Ultrastructural Level. Immunocytochemistry of Microbiological Organisms: A Survey of Techniques and Applications. Immunocytochemistry of Blood and Bone Marrow Cells. Applications of In Situ Hybridization with Radioactive Nucleotide Probes to Detection of mRNA in the Central Nervous System. Progress Towards Ultrastructural Identification of Individual m

Description

Once again, the text is fully illustrated with high quality color and black-and-white photographs, and carefully organized so as to aid both the newcomer and the established researcher to extend his or her field of expertise.

Key Features

  • In situ hybridization for the detection of cellular products
  • Low temperature techniques and their applications
  • Silver enhancement technology
  • Immunocytochemistry of excitatory amino acids in the brain

Readership

Cell biologists, pathologists, immunologists and neurophysiologists

Details

No. of pages:
283
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080984223

Reviews

"These volumes provide useful and detailed firsthand experience of tackling many of the problems which are frequently encountered in the employment of antibodies (both monoclonal and polyclonal) and lectins as immunocytochemical reagents at the light and electron microscopic level. I recommend this series of books as a valuable introduction for the novice immunocytochemist and, more particularly, as useful and often enlightening reading for the experienced immunocytochemist." --JOURNAL OF CLINICAL PATHOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Gillian Bullock Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ciba-Geigy Ltd., Horsham, Sussex, U.K.

Peter Petrusz Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.