Techniques in Immunocytochemistry
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Cryofixation. Low Temperature Embedding. Detection of Cytoskeletal Proteins in Cultured Cells at the Ultrastructural Level. Immunocytochemistry of Microbiological Organisms: A Survey of Techniques and Applications. Immunocytochemistry of Blood and Bone Marrow Cells. Applications of In Situ Hybridization with Radioactive Nucleotide Probes to Detection of mRNA in the Central Nervous System. Progress Towards Ultrastructural Identification of Individual m
Description
Once again, the text is fully illustrated with high quality color and black-and-white photographs, and carefully organized so as to aid both the newcomer and the established researcher to extend his or her field of expertise.
Key Features
- In situ hybridization for the detection of cellular products
- Low temperature techniques and their applications
- Silver enhancement technology
- Immunocytochemistry of excitatory amino acids in the brain
Readership
Cell biologists, pathologists, immunologists and neurophysiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 283
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984223
Reviews
"These volumes provide useful and detailed firsthand experience of tackling many of the problems which are frequently encountered in the employment of antibodies (both monoclonal and polyclonal) and lectins as immunocytochemical reagents at the light and electron microscopic level. I recommend this series of books as a valuable introduction for the novice immunocytochemist and, more particularly, as useful and often enlightening reading for the experienced immunocytochemist." --JOURNAL OF CLINICAL PATHOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Gillian Bullock Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ciba-Geigy Ltd., Horsham, Sussex, U.K.
Peter Petrusz Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, U.S.A.