Technical Aspects of Oncological Hepatic Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323417730, 9780323417747

Technical Aspects of Oncological Hepatic Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics of North America, Volume 96-2

1st Edition

Authors: Clifford Cho
eBook ISBN: 9780323417747
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323417730
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th April 2016
Description

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Clifford Cho, is devoted to Technical Aspects of Oncological Hepatic Surgery. He has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Determination of Resectability; Radiographic Characterization of Hepatic Tumors; Chemotherapy-associated Hepatotoxicity; Preoperative Assessment and Optimization of the Future Liver Remnant; Anatomy of Hepatic Resectional Surgery; Resection of Gallbladder Carcinoma; Resection of Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma; Technical Aspects of Orthotopic Liver Transplantation for Hepatocellular Carcinoma; Hemostasis and Hepatic Surgery; Minimally Invasive Hepatic Surgery; Hepatic Tumor Ablation; Hepatic Transarterial Therapies; Hepatic Perfusion Therapy; Hepatic Artery Infusional Chemotherapy; Ex vivo Hepatic Surgery, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323417747
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323417730

About the Authors

Clifford Cho Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

