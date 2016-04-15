Technical Aspects of Oncological Hepatic Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics of North America, Volume 96-2

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Clifford Cho, is devoted to Technical Aspects of Oncological Hepatic Surgery. He has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Determination of Resectability; Radiographic Characterization of Hepatic Tumors; Chemotherapy-associated Hepatotoxicity; Preoperative Assessment and Optimization of the Future Liver Remnant; Anatomy of Hepatic Resectional Surgery; Resection of Gallbladder Carcinoma; Resection of Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma; Technical Aspects of Orthotopic Liver Transplantation for Hepatocellular Carcinoma; Hemostasis and Hepatic Surgery; Minimally Invasive Hepatic Surgery; Hepatic Tumor Ablation; Hepatic Transarterial Therapies; Hepatic Perfusion Therapy; Hepatic Artery Infusional Chemotherapy; Ex vivo Hepatic Surgery, and more!