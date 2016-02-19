Teaching and Research in Human Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198743, 9781483223773

Teaching and Research in Human Biology

1st Edition

Symposia of The Society for The Study of Human Biology, Vol. 6

Editors: G. Ainsworth Harrison
eBook ISBN: 9781483223773
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 167
Description

Symposia of the Society for the Study of Human Biology, Volume VI: Teaching and Research in Human Biology covers the proceedings of the 1964 Symposium on Teaching and Research in Human Biology, held at the Anatomy Department of University College, London. This book is composed of eight chapters, and starts with an overview of the development and scope of human biology, with an emphasis of its benefit as a part of education at various levels. The subsequent chapters survey the determining factors for the inclusion of human biology at one level or another in the school curricula. This inclusion entails the incorporation of human biology into the curricula of teacher training colleges and into those of university departments of education. The discussion then shifts to the inclusion of human biology course in teaching general biology, medical education, and postgraduate research. The final chapters examine the professional training given to human biologists. This book will prove useful to human biologists, physicians, teachers, and postgraduate students.

Table of Contents


The Development and Scope of Human Biology

The Teaching of Human Biology in Schools

Human Biology in General University Education

Human Biology in the Teaching of General Biology

Human Biology and Medical Education

Discussion

Appendix: School of Medicine and Human Biology. Reports of the Working Parties

The Doctor as an Applied Human Biologist

The Professional Training of Human Biologist

Postgraduate Research in Human Biology

Appendix I: Physical Anthropology in the British Museum

Appendix II: Organization for Field Research




About the Editor

G. Ainsworth Harrison

