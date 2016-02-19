Symposia of the Society for the Study of Human Biology, Volume VI: Teaching and Research in Human Biology covers the proceedings of the 1964 Symposium on Teaching and Research in Human Biology, held at the Anatomy Department of University College, London. This book is composed of eight chapters, and starts with an overview of the development and scope of human biology, with an emphasis of its benefit as a part of education at various levels. The subsequent chapters survey the determining factors for the inclusion of human biology at one level or another in the school curricula. This inclusion entails the incorporation of human biology into the curricula of teacher training colleges and into those of university departments of education. The discussion then shifts to the inclusion of human biology course in teaching general biology, medical education, and postgraduate research. The final chapters examine the professional training given to human biologists. This book will prove useful to human biologists, physicians, teachers, and postgraduate students.