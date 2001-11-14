For example code from the text, Winsock adaptations of text code, sample programming exercises and more, click on the grey "COMPANION SITE" button to the right.

TCP/IP Sockets in C: Practical Guide for Programmers is a quick and affordable way to gain the knowledge and skills you need to develop sophisticated and powerful networked-based programs using sockets. Written by two experienced networking instructors, this book provides a series of examples that demonstrate basic sockets techniques for clients and servers.

Using plenty of real-world examples, this book is a complete beginner's guide to socket programming and a springboard to more advanced networking topics, including multimedia protocols.