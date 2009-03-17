TCP/IP Sockets in C - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123745408, 9780080923215

TCP/IP Sockets in C

2nd Edition

Practical Guide for Programmers

Authors: Michael Donahoo Kenneth Calvert
eBook ISBN: 9780080923215
Paperback ISBN: 9780123745408
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 17th March 2009
Page Count: 216
Description

TCP/IP Sockets in C: Practical Guide for Programmers, Second Edition is a quick and affordable way to gain the knowledge and skills needed to develop sophisticated and powerful web-based applications. The book's focused, tutorial-based approach enables the reader to master the tasks and techniques essential to virtually all client-server projects using sockets in C. This edition has been expanded to include new advancements such as support for IPv6 as well as detailed defensive programming strategies.

If you program using Java, be sure to check out this book’s companion, TCP/IP Sockets in Java: Practical Guide for Programmers, 2nd Edition.


Key Features

  • Includes completely new and expanded sections that address the IPv6 network environment, defensive programming, and the select() system call, thereby allowing the reader to program in accordance with the most current standards for internetworking.
  • Streamlined and concise tutelage in conjunction with line-by-line code commentary allows readers to quickly program web-based applications without having to wade through unrelated and discursive networking tenets.

Readership

Software developers, network programmers, systems programmers, practitioners, researchers who know C and want to learn about writing C networking applications that use TCP/IP, students in courses on computer networking, operating systems, and distributed computing

Table of Contents

1 Introduction
1.1 Networks,Packets,andProtocols 1.2 AboutAddresses 1.2.1 Writing DownIPAddresses 1.2.2 Dealing withTwoVersions 1.2.3 PortNumbers 1.2.4 SpecialAddresses 1.3 AboutNames 1.4 ClientsandServers 1.5 WhatIsaSocket?

2 Basic TCP Sockets
2.1 IPv4TCPClient 2.1.1 TCPServer 2.2 Creating andDestroying Sockets 2.3 Specifying Addresses 2.3.1 GenericAddresses 2.3.2 IPv4Addresses 2.3.3 IPv6Addresses 2.3.4 GenericAddressStorage 2.3.5 Binary/String AddressConversion 2.3.6 Getting aSocket’sAssociatedAddresses 2.4 Connecting aSocket 2.5 Binding toanAddress 2.6 Handling Incoming Connections 2.7 Communication 2.8 Using IPv6

3 Of Names and Address Families
3.1 Mapping NamestoNumbers 3.1.1 Accessing theNameService 3.1.2 Details,Details 3.2 Writing Address-GenericCode 3.2.1 GenericTCPClient 3.2.2 GenericTCPServer 3.2.3 IPv4-IPv6Interoperation 3.3 Getting NamesfromNumbers

4 Using UDP Sockets 4.1 UDPClient 4.2 UDPServer 4.3 Sending andReceiving withUDPSockets 4.4 Connecting aUDPSocket

5 Sending and Receiving Data 5.1 Encoding Integers 5.1.1 SizesofIntegers 5.1.2 ByteOrdering 5.1.3 SignednessandSignExtension 5.1.4 Encoding Integersby Hand 5.1.5 Wrapping TCPSocketsinStreams 5.1.6 Structure Overlays: Alignment and Padding 5.1.7 StringsandText 5.1.8 Bit-Diddling:Encoding Booleans 5.2 Constructing,Framing andParsing Messages 5.2.1 Framing 5.2.2 Text-BasedMessageEncoding 5.2.3 Binary MessageEncoding 5.2.4 Putting ItAllTogether 5.3 Wrapping Up

6 Beyond the Basic Socket Programming
6.1 SocketOptions 6.2 Signals 6.3 Nonblocking I/O 6.3.1 Nonblocking Sockets 6.3.2 AsynchronousI/O 6.3.3 Timeouts 6.4 Multitasking 6.4.1 Per-ClientProcesses 6.4.2 Per-ClientThread 6.4.3 ConstrainedMultitasking 6.5 Multiplexing 6.6 MultipleRecipients 6.6.1 Broadcast 6.6.2 Multicast 6.6.3 Broadcastvs. Multicast

7 Under the Hood 7.1 Buﬀering andTCP 7.2 DeadlockDanger 7.3 PerformanceImplications 7.4 TCPSocketLifeCycle 7.4.1 Connecting 7.4.2 Closing aTCPConnection 7.5 Demultiplexing Demystiﬁed

8 Socket Programming in C++ 8.1 PracticalSocketLibrary Overview 8.2 PlusOneService 8.2.1 PlusOneServer 8.2.2 PlusOneClient 8.2.3 Running ServerandClient 8.3 Survey Service 8.3.1 Survey SupportFunctions 8.3.2 Survey Server 8.3.3 Survey Client 8.3.4 Running ServerandClient 8.4 Survey Service,Mark2 8.4.1 SocketAddressSupport 8.4.2 SocketiostreamInterface 8.4.3 EnhancedSurvey Server 8.4.4 EnhancedSurvey Client 8.4.5 AdministrativeClient 8.4.6 Running ServerandClients

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080923215
Paperback ISBN:
9780123745408

About the Author

Michael Donahoo

Michael J. Donahoo teaches networking to undergraduate and graduate students at Baylor University, where he is an assistant professor. He received his Ph.D. in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology. His research interests are in large-scale information dissemination and management.

Affiliations and Expertise

Baylor University, Waco, TX, USA

Kenneth Calvert

Kenneth L. Calvert is an associate professor at University of Kentucky, where he teaches and does research on the design and implementation of computer network protocols. He has been doing networking research since 1987, and teaching since 1991. He holds degrees from MIT, Stanford, and the University of Texas at Austin.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY, USA

"Despite my having developed systems software with Sockets and C for 20+ years, I find myself still needing a book like this one. It covers all the subtleties and gotchas that one encounters when writing distributed applications in C with Sockets."--- Bobby Krupczak, The Krupczak Organization

