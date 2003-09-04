TCP/IP Embedded Internet Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750657358, 9780080474557

TCP/IP Embedded Internet Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Insam
eBook ISBN: 9780080474557
Paperback ISBN: 9780750657358
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 4th September 2003
Page Count: 328
Description

Introducing the technology from square one through real-world design applications, this book will significantly reduce R&D time - and spend. Eddie Insam's approach to the internet protocols TCP/IP is to explore their potential as a practical tool for design engineers building web communication and capabilities into embedded systems for the next generation of electronic products.

Eddie Insam introduces the range of possibilities open to internet-enabled designs, including automated fault and low-stock notification, remote environmental control, control of test and measurement equipment, and programming responses based on data collected locally. These techniques are introduced as they key to a new level of interactivity between customer and manufacturer or service provider as well as a the means for users to communicate with electronic devices in increasingly useful and user-friendly ways. These new opportunities are introduced with the level of practical detail required for electronic designers getting to grips with turning the next phase of the internet revolution into reality.

The scope of this book encompasses electronic design, networking applications and wireless applications using Bluetooth and 802.11 (WiFi). The case studies are not based on one specific device, but listings are provided where required.

Key Features

An engineer's approach to internet protocols and applications Reduces R&D time for design engineers *The design guide for the cutting edge of internet-enabled electronic products and systems

Readership

Electronic engineers and software engineers designing embedded systems; telecommunications engineers; undergraduate and postgraduate students working on embedded systems projects.

Table of Contents

Preface; Introduction; Applications; Low level (Physical) Layers; Network Interface devices and components; Physical and Low Level Link Management Protocols; Building on IP; Applications 2; A software stack for embedded uPs; Appendix; Index

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080474557
Paperback ISBN:
9780750657358

About the Author

Edward Insam

