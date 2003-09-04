TCP/IP Embedded Internet Applications

Introducing the technology from square one through real-world design applications, this book will significantly reduce R&D time - and spend. Eddie Insam's approach to the internet protocols TCP/IP is to explore their potential as a practical tool for design engineers building web communication and capabilities into embedded systems for the next generation of electronic products.

Eddie Insam introduces the range of possibilities open to internet-enabled designs, including automated fault and low-stock notification, remote environmental control, control of test and measurement equipment, and programming responses based on data collected locally. These techniques are introduced as they key to a new level of interactivity between customer and manufacturer or service provider as well as a the means for users to communicate with electronic devices in increasingly useful and user-friendly ways. These new opportunities are introduced with the level of practical detail required for electronic designers getting to grips with turning the next phase of the internet revolution into reality.

The scope of this book encompasses electronic design, networking applications and wireless applications using Bluetooth and 802.11 (WiFi). The case studies are not based on one specific device, but listings are provided where required.