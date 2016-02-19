Taxonomy, Kinetoplastids, and Flagellates of Fish
1st Edition
Editors: Julius Kreir
eBook ISBN: 9780323149556
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 458
Description
Parasitic Protozoa, Volume I: Taxonomy, Kinetoplastids, and Flagellates of Fish contains 10 chapters that first discuss the classification of the protozoans, and then explain the system of parasitic protozoans. This reference material focuses on the significant aspects specifically related to Leishmania and trypanosomes, including the trypanosomes causing disease in man and livestock in Africa, as well as the nonpathogenic trypanosomes of mammals. Lastly, the flagellate parasites of fish are described. This book will be invaluable to physicians and veterinarians interested in studying the parasite's disease-causing property in man and livestock.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. Broad Classification: The Kingdoms and the Protozoans
I. Introduction
II. The Two-Kingdom System
III. Limitations of the Two-Kingdom System
IV. The Copeland Four-Kingdom System
V. Limitations of the Copeland System
VI. A Five-Kingdom System
VII. Limitations of the Five-Kingdom System
VIII. Margulis' Classification
IX. Conclusion
References
2. Systematics of Parasitic Protozoa
I. Introduction
II. Historical Survey
III. Modern Classifications
References
3. Leishmania
I. Introduction
II. Life Cycle and Morphology
III. Taxonomy
IV. Cultivation
V. Metabolic, Biochemical, and Genetic Characteristics of Leishmanial Strains
VI. Host-Parasite Relationships
VII. Epidemiology
VIII. Diagnosis
IX. Treatment
References
Supplementary References
4. Trypanosoma (Schizotrypanum) cruzi
I. Introduction
II. Morphology and Life Cycle
III. Taxonomic Position
IV. Metabolic and Biochemical Characteristics
V. Cultivation
VI. Host-Parasite Interactions
VII. Laboratory Diagnosis
VIII. Prevention and Control
References
5. Trypanosomes Causing Disease in Man in Africa
I. Introduction
II. Morphology and Life Cycle
III. Taxonomy
IV. Biochemistry and Physiology
V. Host-Parasite Relationship
VI. Diagnosis
VII. Treatment
VIII. Epidemiology
IX. Control
References
6. Trypanosomes Producing Disease in Livestock in Africa
I. General Introduction
II. Trypanosoma (Nannomonas) congolense Broden 1904
III. Trypanosoma (Nannomonas) simiae Bruce et al. 1912
IV. Trypanosoma (Duttonella) vivax Zieman 1905
V. Trypanosoma (Duttonella) uniforme Bruce et al. 1911
VI. Trypanosoma (Pycnomonas) suis Ochmann 1905
VII. Trypanosoma (Trypanozoon) bruceibrucei Pilmer & Bradford 1899
References
7. Salivarian Trypanosomes Producing Disease in Livestock Outside of Sub-Saharan Africa
I. General Introduction
II. Trypanosoma (Trypanozoon) evansi (Steel 1855) Balbiana 1888
III. Trypanosoma (Trypanozoon) equiperdumDoflein 1901
IV. Trypanosoma (Duttonella) vivax viennei Lavier 1921
References
Supplementary References
8. Nonpathogenic Trypanosomes of Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Taxonomic Position
III. Morphology and Life Cycle
IV. Host-Parasite Relationships
V. Physiology and Metabolism
VI. Culture and Diagnosis
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
9. Trypanosomiases of Man and Macaques in South Asia
I. Introduction
II. Human Trypanosomiasis in South Asia
III. The Question of Indigenous Trypanosoma cruzi Infections
IV. The Trypanosomiases of Asian Macaques
V. Summary of Findings
Appendix: Cloning Method with Control, Two-Step Procedure
References
10. Flagellate Parasites of Fish
I. Introduction
II. Blastodidiidae (Dinoflagellida)
III. Trypanosomatidae
IV. Cryptobiidae
V. Speciation among Fish Hemoflagellates
VI. Bodonidae
VII. Hexamitidae
References
Index
About the Editor
Julius Kreir
