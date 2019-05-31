Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases
2nd Edition
Understanding the Biologic Classes of Pathogenic Organisms
Description
Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases: Understanding the Biologic Classes of Pathogenic Organisms, Second Edition tackles the complexity of clinical microbiology by assigning every infectious organism to one of 40+ taxonomic classes and providing a description of the defining traits that apply to all the organisms within each class. This edition is an updated, revised and greatly expanded guide to the classes of organisms that infect humans. This book will provide students and clinicians alike with a simplified way to understand the complex fields of clinical microbiology and parasitology.
Key Features
- Focuses on human disease processes and includes numerous clinical tips for healthcare providers
- Describes the principles of classification and explains why the science of taxonomy is vital to the fields of bioinformatics and modern disease research
- Provides images of prototypical organisms for taxonomic classes
- Includes a section that lists common taxonomic pitfalls and how they can be avoided
Readership
Medical and graduate students in microbiology and infectious diseases, clinicians, researchers and clinical investigators working in infectious diseases, medical microbiology, pathology and precision medicine
Table of Contents
1. Principles of Taxonomy
2. Species and Speciation
3. Bacteria
4. Eukaryotes
5. Animals
6. Fungi
7. Viruses
8. Changing How We Think about Infectious Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 399
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 31st May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128175774
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175767
About the Author
Jules J. Berman
Jules J. Berman received two baccalaureate degrees from MIT; in Mathematics, and in Earth and Planetary Sciences. He holds a PhD from Temple University, and an MD, from the University of Miami. He was a graduate student researcher in the Fels Cancer Research Institute, at Temple University, and at the American Health Foundation in Valhalla, New York. His postdoctoral studies were completed at the US National Institutes of Health, and his residency was completed at the George Washington University Medical Center in Washington, DC. Dr. Berman served as Chief of Anatomic Pathology, Surgical Pathology, and Cytopathology at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, where he held joint appointments at the University of Maryland Medical Center and at the Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions. In 1998, he transferred to the US National Institutes of Health, as a Medical Officer, and as the Program Director for Pathology Informatics in the Cancer Diagnosis Program at the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Berman is a past president of the Association for Pathology Informatics, and the 2011 recipient of the Association's Lifetime Achievement Award. He has first-authored more than 100 journal articles and has written 18 science books. His most recent titles, published by Elsevier, include:
-Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases: Understanding the Biologic Classes of Pathogenic Organisms, 1st edition (2012)
-Principles of Big Data: Preparing, Sharing, and Analyzing Complex Information (2013)
-Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs: Keys to Understanding and Treating the Common Diseases (2014)
-Repurposing Legacy Data: Innovative Case Studies (2015)
-Data Simplification: Taming Information with Open Source Tools (2016)
-Precision Medicine and the Reinvention of Human Disease (2018)
-Principles and Practice of Big Data: Preparing, Sharing, and Analyzing Complex Information, Second Edition (2018)
-Taxonomic Guide to Infectious Diseases: Understanding the Biologic Classes of Pathogenic Organisms, 2nd edition (2019)
Affiliations and Expertise
Author with expertise in informatics, computer programming, and cancer biology