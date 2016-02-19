Tables of Weber Functions contains values for Weber functions or functions of a parabolic cylinder. Investigators at the Computing Centre of the Academy of Sciences, U.S.S.R. confirm these tables which have been calculated by a computer. The wave equation, expressed in parabolic coordinates, occurs in quantum mechanics, radio physics, aerodynamics, hydrodynamics and other fields. Each section of the tables contains values of the real and imaginary parts of the function Dp[x(i + i)]for 51-55 successive values of x, as determined by the interpolation with respect to x, and four values of p. On the left side are given the values of up(x) and vp(x) for positive values of x, and on the right for negative x with the same absolute values. The book contains twenty groups of sections corresponding to values of | x | from 0 to 0.50, from 0.50 to 1.00, etc., from 9.50 to 10. The text explains in detail the rules for using these tables and their arrangement. The book can prove useful for mathematicians, engineers, scientists, and computer programmers whose work involve some mathematical functions, such as in quantum mechanics, aerodynamics, radio physics, or hydrodynamics.