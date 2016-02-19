Tables of Weber Functions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197883, 9781483222912

Tables of Weber Functions

1st Edition

Mathematical Tables, Vol. 1

Authors: I. Ye. Kireyeva K. A. Karpov
eBook ISBN: 9781483222912
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 364
Description

Tables of Weber Functions contains values for Weber functions or functions of a parabolic cylinder. Investigators at the Computing Centre of the Academy of Sciences, U.S.S.R. confirm these tables which have been calculated by a computer. The wave equation, expressed in parabolic coordinates, occurs in quantum mechanics, radio physics, aerodynamics, hydrodynamics and other fields. Each section of the tables contains values of the real and imaginary parts of the function Dp[x(i + i)]for 51-55 successive values of x, as determined by the interpolation with respect to x, and four values of p. On the left side are given the values of up(x) and vp(x) for positive values of x, and on the right for negative x with the same absolute values. The book contains twenty groups of sections corresponding to values of | x | from 0 to 0.50, from 0.50 to 1.00, etc., from 9.50 to 10. The text explains in detail the rules for using these tables and their arrangement. The book can prove useful for mathematicians, engineers, scientists, and computer programmers whose work involve some mathematical functions, such as in quantum mechanics, aerodynamics, radio physics, or hydrodynamics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Characteristics of the Tables and the Method of Calculating Them

Arrangement of the Tables and Rules for Using Them

Bibliography

Tables of the Functions Dp[X(1+i)]=Up(x)+ivp(x)

±x=0(0.1)5.00 p=0(0.1)2

±x=5.00(0.01)10.00 p=0(0.5)2

